ANALYSIS: What Blacklist needs to address in the upcoming weeks

BLACKLIST International is currently suffering from an identity crisis.

Whether they execute their signature ‘UBE’ strategy, or switch the gears to Yema, or even (as Coach BON CHAN likes to say) Chop Suey, the end results have yet to yield dividends.

While Week 1 of MPL-PH's Season 9 may have caught some fans by surprise, given how the defending champs dominated the Sibol qualifiers (even with the absence of Kiel “OHEB” Soriano and Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap), some important factors were overlooked in the dismal showing of their opening games.

And if they could address these issues, the Codebreakers could gain some steam in the succeeding weeks.

Establishing KEVIER’s identity

Kent Xavier “KEVIER” Lopez is currently under scrutiny for his performances in Week 1. Some have called him passive, while others are saying that he is deadweight — in Filipino, “nagpabuhat.”

I personally think that these criticisms are extremely harsh, as I've observed that KEVIER is just suffering from the usual rookie jitters while trying to find his way in Blacklist’s gameplan.

But amid some good in-game decisions made by the rookie, I’m unsure on how KEVIER should be played. Coach BON CHAN tried to make him into a pseudo-Wise type jungler in Day 1, and he even tried spicing things up with a random Ling pick in Day 2.

Perhaps there are other methods that Coach BON CHAN could try to bring the best out of his rookie. Maybe he could utilize the flashy and aggressive playstyle by copping some tactics from Omega Esports, who paired Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog and Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui to harass each lane.

Or maybe he could look to RSG PH, and assess how their deathball antics made Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto into a juggernaut.

Bringing the best from Uncle ESON

As much as Blacklist International agents and some members from the MLBB community might not want to hear this, Mark Jayson “ESON” Gerardo might actually be the weakest link in the team.

Let’s do a random throwback.

In the MSC 2021 finals, Execration dissected ESON’s movements and ultimately ended Blacklist’s dominance in that tournament.

Then, when OHEB was suspended due to that controversial middle finger incident, ESON was shoehorned in the lineup and a repeat of the MSC finals occurred.

And here we are after Week 1 of the Season 9 regular season. ESON received a lot of flak for his performances, with some even going as far as asking him to be replaced by Dexter Louise “DEX STAR” Alaba.

Though ESON getting subbed out for DEX makes sense given how the former is currently struggling to make an impact, there is still a loophole that needs to be assessed.

For the past couple of seasons, Alaba has always been focused on “DEX STAR’s laboratory”, looking at data and stats from other teams. Putting him into the lineup after a disastrous Week 1 might be a baptism of fire for him.

Does he still have the mechanical skills? Can he still play at the highest level in the competitive stage?

Then you also have to factor that the Codebreakers don’t boast the same level of fluidity compared to the other teams. DEX STAR is their only 6th man, meaning Coach BON CHAN can’t just make any changes in his roster. He needs to bring the best from this current lineup.

And I’m hoping ESON could finally deliver in the succeeding weeks so he can relive his glory days in Cignal Ultra. After all, he actually did show some potential with his Hilda pick in Game 2 against Onic PH so there’s a promising outcome.

Shotcalling and leadership

But besides some holes with the individual players, it can be noted that the team in general was a mess.

With the S-tier brilliance that V33nus displayed with his shotcalling and the leadership he could call on to calm the storm when the situation turns dire, Villaluna has become indispensable in weakening the opposition’s signature gameplan.

Remember the M3 finale? Onic came in steam rolling with their undefeated upper bracket run and a revitalized Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales. But while many expected a close encounter, Blacklist swept them aside.

Compare that to Day 1 of Season 9 where Blacklist was completely dismantled by Onic’s Banana Split — something you'd never see in their previous encounters.

Then let’s look at that game against TNC. If V33nus was there, chances are he would have been able to assess TNC’s strong early game and make crucial adjustments in Game 2. Need proof? Just look at his and Wise’s reactions to Blacklist’s match against TNC.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and Blacklist looked like a team desperately trying to win with their unexpected Ling and Natalia picks.

Indeed, losing two members who could be described as the heart, soul, mind, and engine of the ‘UBE’ strategy was definitely a big blow for the Codebreakers. But this could be an important blessing in disguise for them.

It would be tough to fill their shoes, but Blacklist needs to learn and adapt, which was the team’s ethos ever since the team lost in the MSC 2021 and MPL: Invitational finals.

And quoting from my all-time favorite sports film, “It’s a process!”

