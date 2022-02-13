Coach BON CHAN looking for additional players for Blacklist's Sibol campaign

IT SEEMS Blacklist International might have to undergo some changes in their lineup for the SEA Games, as the team announced that Salic “Hadji” Imam would not be available for the team’s Sibol scrimmages, due to his focus on MPL-PH Season 9.

The announcements were made on Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza’s personal Facebook page.

The Blacklist head coach listed a set of requirements for a player who is capable of playing as a roamer or as a midlaner, though he prefers someone who is flexible playing both positions.

In addition, his post hinted that he prefers amateur players.

As Blacklist International are gunning for their gold medal run, numerous coaches from around the scene have expressed their support as RSG PH head coach, Brian “Panda” Lim, Bren Esports’ Coach Francis “Duckey” Glindro, and Onic PH’s Coach Paul Denver “Yeb” Miranda have shared his post.

Even pro players are responding to BON CHAN call

Even some of the players have also voiced our their willingness to help Coach BON CHAN; Blacklist’s very own Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario reminded his mentor about the age restrictions of the SEA Games.

Players who have indicated that they want to be involved in Blacklist’s run include Carlito “Ribo” Ribo, Jr. and Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy. It’s unsure if Ricaplaza would aim for these players, knowing that they might earn some inside knowledge about Blacklist’s signature ‘UBE’ strategy.

While making some last minute changes might be problematic, Coach BON CHAN has proven during the qualifiers that he could integrate his new players, Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Soto and Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales, and transform them into up-and-coming sensations.

However, it will all depend if Blacklist's reserve player for the SEA Games boasts the same hero pool, that the Season 8 MVP has in his arsenal.

