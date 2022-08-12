V33Wise's return sparks Blacklist in season opener win

WITH THE return of King of the Jungle and the Queen of Shotcalling, Blacklist International was poised to make a statement in their opening day fixture in Season 10.

Against Nexplay EVOS, the Codebreakers hoped to gain the momentum to make up for their lackluster Season 9.

And, true enough, their momentum is back as Blacklist outlasted Nexplay EVOS, 2-1.

The series saw both teams masterfully use the Natalia and glass cannon lineups, most notably in Games 2 and 3.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Codebreakers are back

The return of the dynamic duo was heavily felt in Game 1 as Blacklist steamrolled past Nexplay EVOS in every teamfight.

Even if the Roaring Tigers were ready with their Cecilion pick to deny the Lolita ult, the Julian pick to limit the aggressiveness from the Codebreakers, and James “Jeymz” Gloria’s Uranus to pressure Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario in the jungle, all their efforts were all for naught.

Continue reading below ↓

Blacklist had everything planned out as Kiel “Oheb” Soriano and Salic “Hadji” Imam’s long-distance barrage, combined with Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s timed entrances, were enough to overwhelm the Roaring Tigers.

With their dominance in Game 1, Nexplay was forced to make massive adjustments in Game 2, where they drafted a highly mobile and strong early game damage lineup with their Natalia and Julian combo. Even with the debut of the M3 Estes skin, his healing wasn’t enough to salvage the Codebreakers.

Video

And while they suffered in Game 2, Blacklist avenged a shaky Game 2 as they gave Nexplay a taste of their own medicine in Game 3. Wise decided to play the Natalia to deny their signature pick while V33nus selected Diggie to weaken any crowd control assaults.

In the end, they repeated their first game feat as Blacklist once again systematically dissected their foes, with Oheb delivering the finishing touches with a last minute savage.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.