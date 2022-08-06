LOOK: Here’s the Estes M3 World Championship skin

HALF A YEAR after Blacklist International clinched the M3 world championship at Singapore, Mobile Legends has finally unveiled the Estes skin to commemorate the victory.

In this new skin, the King of Moon Elves is decked out in black and white, complete with Blacklist International’s logo and team name. A preview video broadcast at the event also showed the hero pulling off Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s trademark “queen” pose.

In a statement, OhMyV33nus said, "After months of working with MOONTON Games, we can finally see the new Blacklist International Estes skin.”

The shotcaller, who has made Estes a signature hero, added: “It is everything we wanted it to be, and we are excited for our fans to finally use them in-game. May this inspire further our fans to rally behind us in MPL Philippines Season 10.”

Both OhMyV33nus and Danerie “Wise” del Rosario will make their much-awaited return to active MPL play in Season 10, which kicks off next Friday, August 12.

At the close of M3 last year, the hashtag #WeWantEstes trended on Twitter as fans of the team rallied to have the support hero granted the honorary championship skin. Even the co-heads of Tier One Entertainment, Tryke Gutierrez and Alodia Gosiengfiao, tweeted out in support of the hashtag.

Today, however, they couldn’t be any more happier.

“"I couldn't be more proud of this skin becoming a reality as it adds to Blacklist International's growing legacy,” said Gutierrez in a statement. “This isn't just a reminder of our world championship, but also of how our community came together to make it happen.”

Gosiengfia added: “We are looking forward to seeing our fans using the hero in-game.”

How to get Estes Blacklist skin

The skin was unveiled in the Blacklist Protocol fan event at the Mall of Asia, which also saw the fan-favorite team debut their Quiccs- and Egg Fiasco-designed jerseys.

Beginning August 11, Mobile Legends will host a series of in-game events and pre-sale activities that will let players score the new skin for as low as 499 dias. For one week, from August 18 to August 25, the skin can also be purchase for 629 dias, before going to the usual price of 899 dias.

