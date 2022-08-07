Blacklist's back, all right: A stronger, different MPL-PH greets V33wise's return

WHILE 2021 saw Blacklist International begin their Season 8 campaign with a bang, the present year has featured some highs and lows.

Without the presence of dynamic duo of Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Blacklist's MPL-PH Season 9 was a disjointed mess.

Luckily, however, the two were well rested for the Southeast Asian Games, allowing the Codebreakers to earn the gold medal. And they even galvanized the team to their IESF qualifier win.

In the IESF combine, where the V33Wise tandem was paired with players from Maharlika, the pair showed off their signature brilliance. The string of losses they incurred, however, may be a sign that they also need the right pieces.

And now with Season 10 approaching, the defending world champs are now complete, with V33Wise and the MV3s of Salic “Hadji” Imam, Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap, and Kiel “Oheb” Soriano combined, the Codebreakers are thrilled to enter into Season 10.

ESON, the rest of Blacklist eager to return to MPL-PH with M3 core

At the Blacklist Protocol fan event, Mark Jayson “ESON” Gerardo did his best Manny Pacquiao impersonation as he expressed his happiness to see V33wise's return.

“Natandaan ko noong first day na pumunta yung V33Wise sa bootcamp namin, syempre may halong gulat sa umpisa pero sobrang namiss namin sila kase iba yung pakiramdam na wala sila eh,” said the MPL veteran.

"Yeah, sobrang saya namin noong bumalik sila sa S10."

He added: “Siguro matagal nang hinintay ng Agents ito, so sobrang saya na bumalik yung V33Wise this Season 10. So very exciting yung upcoming season.”

While their long absence could have changed the team’s chemistry, their return didn’t show off any rust, as attested to by Dexter Louise “DEX STAR” Alaba.

“Noong first day ng practice, lahat excited, lahat gustong magpakitang gilas, lahat excited kung may chemistry pa ba pero parang hindi naman nagpahinga. Parang nandun pa rin yung chemistry,” he related.

V33Wise has seen the improvements from the MV3

Season 9 was definitely a baptism on fire for the Three Kings as Oheb, Edward, and Hadji struggled without the shotcalling of the Queen and the battlefield flfluidity from Wise.

Though it wasn't a shining moment for the three of them, it was an important experience that honed their careers.

Wise lauded the maturity that they exhibited, while joking about their earnings.

“Syempre masaya kakampi ko na ulit itong tatlong ito and nakita ko naman na nag-improve sila sa mindset nila. Tsaka may pera na sila e, kaya ako na kaya yung inaaya nilang gumastos eh,” said the Blacklist jungler.

V33nus added, “Same kay Wise, nakita ko na nag-improve yung mindset and attitude nila and sobrang excited ako na makalaro ulit sila. Talagang totoo na kapag napapalayo sa mga taong nakasanayan mo at nakasama mo sila, mas exciting.”

The return of the Blacklist core comes with more challenges for the Codebreakers.

Beating a full force Blacklist International is in every other team's checklist... something Coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza is already anticipating.

“Katulad dati yung excitement na nafe-feel ng mga Agents noong S7, S8, and syempre ire-reclaim ulit namin yung pwesto na dapat nasaatin lang kahit mahirap, kahit alam natin na lahat ng team ngayon, nagsilakasan na, nag-improve lahat ng roster. I-re-reclaim natin yan," he said.

DEX STAR further added: “Syempre gagawin ng team yung best namin lalo na yung mga team ngayon nakatingin sa Blacklist na pinaghahandaan sa S10.”

