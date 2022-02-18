V33Wise recall lowest point in their careers

BOTH Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario are known for their consistency — a key quality that took them all the way to the top of the Mobile Legends pro scene.

During their rookie years, they were able to reach the Grand Finals of the MPL Philippines with Onic PH. Then, they transitioned to Blacklist International and secured back-to-back trophies and a World Championship ring.

But in between those years, specifically in Season 6, came their darkest moment, as revealed in Tryke Gutierrez’s Turning Point. Both V33nus and Wise revealed what happened in Season 6, when they were still with Onic PH.

“Actually kung babalikan yung career ko yun talaga yung pinaka-worst ko pati ni Wise kase during Season 6 alam kong kaya kong umabot ng Grand Finals or kaya maging champion,” said V33nus.

That was the time when teams were complaining about OhMyV33nus’ usage of his iPad. The MPL then changed the rules where only mobile phones should only be used.

“Ayun yung time na pinagbawalan yung iPad sa MPL kase during Season 4 and Season 5, allowed yung iPad, and then noong Season 6 nagkaroon ng reklamo yung teams,” V33nus recounted. “And nag-switch ako to phone and sobrang nag-struggle talaga ako to the point na sinasabi ko, 'Ayoko na mag-ML, ayoko na mag pro player kase hindi ko talaga kaya sa phone!'”

The rule changes were a nightmarish moment for V33nus as his overall performances declined.

“Sobrang umiiyak ako noon kay Wise sinasabi ko, ‘Kung makakapaglaro ako sa ipad, feeling ko winstreak tayo pa rin, feeling ko aabot tayo sa Grand Finals. Sobrang nag-decline talaga yung performance ko, yung micro and macro skills ko and at the same time yung shotcalling ko,” he said.

But that wasn’t the only heartbreak that took place as the V33Wise tandem suffered even more during the post-season.

OhMyV33nus and Wise leave Onic PH

During the post-season, Onic PH made the decision to finally let go of their iconic duo. For both V33nus and Wise, this was a soul crushing moment in their careers.

“Ang sakit ng word na inalis kase before sinasabi ko sa sarili ko na, ‘Onic na yung pinaka-perfect team, pinaka-perfect family para sa akin and lagi kong sinasabi sa sarili ko na kahit anong mangyari hindi ko ipagpapalit yung Onic,'” said Villaluna.

Wise even admitted that this incident forced them to ponder about focusing on their streaming careers.

“Noong tinanggal kami ng Onic, umiiyak ako araw-araw eh kase parang gusto ko sa team, gusto dun lang ako, ayokong umalis. Noong tinanggal kami, wala kaming choice noon. Ang choice namin noon is either hiwalay kami ng team ni V33 or magstre-stream na lang,” said Wise.

It was a choice between playing separately and pursuing a streaming career and Wise admitted that both would rather choose the latter over the former, and though they tried their best to convince teams to acquire both of them, their initial attempts were futile.

“Noong Season 6, feeling namin kami yung nag-underperform kaya walang gustong kumuha sa amin,” said the Blacklist jungler.

Until Blacklist International contacted them and gave them a second chance.

