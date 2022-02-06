SOTY 2021: Blacklist International is SPIN Esports Team of The Year

NO TEAM has ever accomplished back-to-back MPL trophies, garner two runner-up finishes in international tournaments, and most of all win an MLBB World Championship with the same roster and even the same gameplan.

Blacklist International defied the odds and became the first team to accomplish what seemed to be an impossible feat, making it the greatest team in MLBB esports history.

ILLUSTRATION: ECHO ANTONIO

Sure, the shelf of Aether Main/Bren Esports in Season 1 was brimming with trophies. But they did it in an era when the Mobile Legends esports scene was still in its infancy stage and when teams were still struggling to earn a steady source of income. From then, a theoretical Mobile Legends Hall of Fame would include names like EVOS Legends in M1 from Bren Esports in M2 — but their credentials were all eventually toppled by the Codebreakers.

And though there were valiant efforts from Filipinos in other esports titles like our representatives from T1 in Dota 2’s The International 2021 or Team Secret in the global Wild Rift and Valorant stages in 2021, none of their credentials could match the domination that Blacklist achieved in 2021.

In fact, Blacklist was already setting the standards for the global esports scene in one of the most popular mobile esports games in an entire season, drawing the admiration of the international MLBB community.

There’s no breaking the code of Blacklist International

A key to their glory stems from a word that their captain Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna would always emphasize: "Execution."

And this was evident with the way they played, as they systematically dissected their foes with endless waves of ‘UBE’ strats, over and over again.

The repetitive philosophy in their gameplan meant some teams would eventually break the code. Execration (before they became known as Smart Omega) surprised them in the MSC 2021 finals with their “double K” connection of Kielvj and Kelra.

Then Onic Indonesia was able to decipher their Mathilda and Bane strategy in the MPL Invitational 2021 finals. And even upstart North American team BTK sent the Filipino champions to the lower bracket in the M3 World Championship.

Yet these setbacks allowed Blacklist to evolve like a highly advanced artificial intelligence. They proved that they aren’t the kind of champions that crumble when their back is against the ropes.

It didn’t matter if Execration had reached Omega levels, or if the Indonesian Hedgehogs boasted an unorthodox gold laner and jungler, or if BTK’s American swagger rattled every upper bracket contender. Blacklist simply proved that no team could beat them twice.

Blacklist is built on a strong foundation

But the execution doesn’t just happen inside the Land of Dawn as the organization’s building blocks have also been a catalyst for success.

V33nus’ arrival at the start of Season 7 last year brought a different tactical insight as he sees the game from a different perspective, complementing coach Kristoffer “BON CHAN” Ricaplaza’s unorthodox methods.

And their tactical prowess wouldn’t have reached a different level without Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario and Salic “Hadji” Imam.

You could laugh and ridicule Wise’s hero pool, but his role as a utility jungler revolutionized the position.

As for the unique heroes that Hadji displayed in Season 8? The 19 heroes ranging from Rafaela to Martis speak a lot about his fluidity, leading to his MVP award.

However, if there’s one individual that gets overlooked, it would have to be their life coach, Elrasec “Rada” Ocampo, for forging a mindset that arguably brought on the Blacklist dynasty.

It was Ocampo who convinced the Codebreakers to snap out of their complacency, which normally happens when teams have reached the top of one series.

Perhaps other teams should consider hiring a life coach to keep everyone on the same page.

More than just the championships

However, above and beyond their numerous championship trophies, no one can deny the influence of Blacklist International.

They are like The Beatles of the MLBB scene. Fans flock to them wherever they go — a fact seen firsthand by Spin.ph in the outskirts of Suntec arena and inside the cavernous Changi airport.

And why do fans adore them? It’s because of their advocacies.

While support players get overlooked as they don’t boast the high mechanical skills or the impressive KDA stats that dominate the highlight reels, Blacklist brought them hope, all thanks to their championship Estes.

PHOTO: MOBILE LEGENDS

So when Moonton allegedly denied their request to grant Estes a special M3 skin, they stood their ground and formed a revolution on the Twittersphere as #WeWantEstes became a trending topic.

But Blacklist has fought to conserve peace in a community plagued with toxicity from the beginning.

They didn’t tolerate Kiel “OHEB” Soriano’s middle finger incident. And when RRQ fans lambasted their Instagram page, they encouraged the community to be ethical and civil in a stressful situation.

Then during the M3 World Championship, Blacklist didn’t look down on their fallen foes as they treated each opponent with a high level of dignity.

And, most importantly, they defend the marginalized sectors in the gaming community, becoming outspoken champions of LGBTQ+ rights.

They are role models. They are champions. But mark our words, Blacklist International is just beginning its dynasty.

