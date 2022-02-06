SOTY 2021: In PH esports, everyone bows down to The Queen, OhMyV33nus

THE QUEEN bows to no one.

What was expected as a seven-game thriller between Blacklist International and Onic Philippines ended in a quick 4-0 sweep in favor of the Agents. It was the first Mobile Legends World Championship sweep, a massive feat in itself, but expected from the year’s most dominant team, helmed by their queen Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna.

It was a roller coaster of a year for OhMyV33nus, who, along with lifelong friend Danerie “Wise” Del Rosario, was traded from ONIC Philippine (their long time org) to Tier One’s Blacklist International at the close of last year's Season 6 campaign.

"One of my lowest points was when Wise and I were released from ONIC PH," the 27-year-old esports athlete told SPIN.ph. "I wanted to prove that I'm not in the wrong and that I can still achieve great things in my pro gaming career."

Blacklist International was a middle-of-the-pack team in the MPL-PH prior to Season 7, and the arrival of V33nus and Wise sparked their renaissance. For two straight seasons, the duo steered Blacklist to back-to-back championships,before leading them to the biggest prize of them all: the world championship at M3.

A hard road to the top for OhMyV33nus

Yet, it wasn’t all sunshine on the road to the top. For Villaluna, the road to becoming the best required sacrifices.

“Akala ng iba naglalaro lang kami, hindi. Maraming challenges na pinagdadaanan sa position na to, pati mental problems ma-e-encounter mo. Eight to 10 hours kaming maglalaro tapos once a week may day off, pero hindi ka rin laging makakauwi sa family mo, so sacrifice talaga na mapalayo ka sa kanila,” he told SPIN.ph in an earlier interview.

But beyond the victories inside the Land of Dawn, V33nus has also waded into another important fight: representing the LGBTQ+ community in esports.

"Being able to represent [this] community in esports means that someone like me can be visible. I can raise awareness and be of help in changing the misconceptions and derogatory treatment to the LGBTQ+ in our gaming culture," the Blacklist shotcaller said of his advocacy, thrust over and over into the limelight when sexist and homophobic comments invade livestreams ⁠— from fans and even, in one case, from an ill-informed younger pro.

But when that happens V33nus merely stands tall, not once letting it deter him. As far as he’s concerned his game, does all the talking.

"It doesn't hurt me [anymore], and I always tell myself to let my success speak for itself,” he told SPIN.ph earlier this year.

Six months after that interview, V33nus once again proved himself, lifting high the M3 trophy together with the rest of Blacklist International, cementing themselves as one of the best teams ever in the history of the game.

For V33nus, M3 was last the piece of the puzzle, the jewel on the crown. It was what he, and the rest of Blacklist, have worked hard for all throughout the last year.

“Actually same kami ni Wise, sobrang saya legit. Super saya, sobrang grabe yung fulfillment. Then grabe din yung redemption na masasabi mo na kaya mong mag-dominate, not only sa Philippines, but also sa world na hindi ka sumasabay sa sinasabi ng tao,” V33nus told media in a press conference after their win.

"Just focus on yourself, believe in yourself, believe in your teammates and talagang kakayanin mo mag-champion," the undeterred queen added.

It’s this determination, this drive is that makes Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Spin.ph’s Esports Player of the year. The resolve to never bow down to anyone, even in adversity made Villaluna stand out from the rest in a milestone year for Philippine esports. And long after the victories have faded, his fight for equality within the esports community will still endure — a lasting legacy for a true gamechanger.

