Toshi, 3MarTzy, and Der leave TNC Pro Team ML

TNC's roster revamp carries on as they announced three major departures on their official Facebook page.

Out goes MPL veterans, Adrian "Toshi" Bacallo and the TP king Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, as well as rookie Lander "Der" San Gabriel. Prior to their release, TNC offloaded three important players in Patrick "P-GOD" Grecia, Dylan Aaron "Light" Catipon, and Douglas Joseph "ImbaDeejay" Astibe II, as well as Coach John Laurence "Lift" Ruiz.

In their official announcement, TNC expressed the need to grow and move on, while thanking the efforts of these three players.

Looking back at 3MarTzy, Toshi, Der's careers before TNC

While Der may still be an enigma given his limited playing time, the other two members have made a bigger mark in the scene.

Toshi is the most seasoned of the three, as he has been involved since Season 4 under the SGD Omega banner. He reached his peak in Season 6, where his team managed to earn a secnd place finish, losing to Bren Esports in the grand finals.

Despite his accomplishments, he was never part of the main five in his new team, as TNC opted to hone the skills of their prodigy, Clarense Jay "Kousei" Camilo, all throughout Season 8.

Similar to Kousei, 3MarTzy is also an up-and-coming prospect given his impressive feats back in Season 7 with Work Auster Force. His explosiveness (complemented Dylan Aaron "Light" Catipon's setups) even allowed Shemaiah Daniel "Chuuu" Chu to charge into teamfights.

But besides his in-game prowess, Serafico is also known for his mind games... especially the numerous TP displays he has done in every match. His confidence in pre-game interviews was also on full display as he threw shade on other players, most notably Nexplay EVOS' Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya.

