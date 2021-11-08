TNC lets go of Light, P-God, Imbadeejay

WITH TNC's disappointing Season 8 campaign — when everyone expected them to once again be a dark horse playoff contender, as they were during their debut in Season 7 — the team decided to let go of three key members.

The announcements were made on the team's official Facebook page.

Gone are their two starters who have been a part of the organization since their Work Auster Force days: midlaner Patrick "P-GOD" Grecia and roamer Dylan Aaron "Light" Catipon (formerly Unravel).

They even announced the exile of their reserve player and veteran analyst, Douglas Joseph "ImbaDeejay" Astibe II, who became a member of the team after Cignal Ultra's infamous 0-13 campaign. He announced his gratitude to the organization in his official Facebook page.

In the organization's official announcement, the team wished for the very best for their future careers and reminded them to embody the club's philosophy of rising from the ashes.

Three TNC players brimming with a lot of potential

Given the skill level and talent of these three free agents, teams in the MPL could utilize their prowess in the upcoming 9th Season.

ImbaDeejay's experience and game knowledge could benefit any potential suitors as he could provide an added lens due to his analytical depth.

But amid his veteran presence, TNC never gave him any chance to play a single game in Season 8, as they opted to maintain the support duo of P-GOD and Light.

In Season 7, both P-GOD and Light were the backbone of Work Auster Force's sudden resurgence as their efforts, combined with the explosiveness from EXP laner Frediemar "3MarTzy" Serafico, allowed jungler Shemaiah Daniel "Chuuu" Chu to surprise his foes.

Unfortunately, their efforts barely made an impact given TNC's disastrous 8th place finish in Season 8. Perhaps a new environment could rekindle their potential.

