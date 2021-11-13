TNC and Coach Lift officially part ways

TNC's roster shakeup carries on with their latest announcement — the departure of their head coach, John Laurence "Lift" Ruiz, revealed via a post on their Facebook page.

His dismissal from the team comes after the loss of former players, "Patrick P-GOD" Grecia, Dylan Aaron "Light" Catipon and Douglas Joseph "ImbaDeejay" Astibe II.

Continue reading below ↓

The organization expressed their gratitude for his efforts in molding a team full of young, up-and-coming talents, and they wished him the very best in his career. Ruiz responded by thanking everyone.

Lift's career in retrospective

Lift will always be remembered for being a part of the early days of Dream High Gaming, alongside the likes of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy, John Paul "H2wo" Salonga, and Gerald "Dlarskie" Trinchera. He initially served as a player for that team, where they made significant strides in the amateur scene.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Eventually, he was given the chance to coach Work Auster Force to bring them to their first MPL main stage appearance in Season 7. Even with their rookie status, they ended up surprising the league with a playoff run, which ended at the hands of the M2 World Champions, Bren Esports.

Given the success of Work Auster Force in Season 7 and the team's transition to TNC Pro Team, as well as their Juicy Legends championship run, many expected them to carry on with their momentum in Season 8.

Continue reading below ↓

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case as TNC ended up last in the regular season.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.