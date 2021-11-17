TNC unveils revamped Dota 2 roster, feat. Febby and young Dota 2 spitfires

LIKE THE Phoenix in their logo, TNC have finally risen from the ashes of their roster shakeup with a team of veteran leadership and young blood.

Announced via their social media pages is the official new roster of TNC Predator in the upcoming DPC season: Levi "YoungGod" Lagaret, Yuri Dave "Yowe" Pacaña, Lee "Xiaoyu" Qian Yu, Prieme Ejay "PlayHard" Banquil, and Kim "Febby" Yong-Min.

Making a triumphant return to the roster is Febby, who played and served as a coach for the team back in 2020 before a brief stint with Team Undying in NA last season. Febby will be the steady shotcaller and hard support for the team.

His time working with former TNC coach Park "March" Tae-won has steadily honed his knowledge and mind for strategies. The hard support 5 has always been one of the weaknesses of the Philippine scene in general, and this pickup for TNC will definitely be a godsend.

Joining him is the trio of young Filipino spitfires in YoungGod, Yowe, and PlayHard. Yowe and Xiaoyu had some international experience after debuting in 2019 and have been around the block as part of several SEA teams.

Xiaoyu, the new TNC offlaner, spent time playing for Vici Gaming’s academy team in 2019, so he definitely still has some untapped potential in him.

YoungGod will be taking the midline, and at only 20 years old he may have a long career ahead of him on the DPC circuit This is YoungGod’s best chance at international renown after being bounced around a few teams in his short career.

Finally, a lot of eyes will be on PlayHard for this roster after his eye-catching performances for OB Esports x Neon in 2019 to 2021.

Success for this team will highly rely on the chemistry of Febby and PlayHard as they will both be the anchors and the glue of the team from the support position. If they manage to awaken the potential of their high MMR young bloods, good things are sure to come for this roster.

With a stacked SEA DPC season ahead with the likes of Talon featuring Israeli support Tal "Fly" Aizik and more super teams being hyped up in the picture, TNC will definitely have to bring their A-game with their youngest roster to date if they hope to qualify for The International 11.

