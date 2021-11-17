TI veterans Gabbi, Kpii, and Fly bring their talents to Talon Esports

ANOTHER prominent esports organization will be joining the new season of Southeast Asia DPC. Talon Esports, known for their powerhouse League of Legends team, will be fielding a Dota 2 team in the upcoming DPC season comprised of international veterans while being based in the country.

Headlining Talon’s Dota 2 team are former TNC players Kim “Gabbi” Villanueva, Damien “Kpii” Chok, as well as former Boom ID players Brizio Adi “Hyde” Putra Budiana, Rafli Fathur “Mikoto” Rahman, and captained by former Evil Geniuses captain Tal “Fly” Aizik.

This is the first time the Hong Kong-based esports organization will be fielding a Dota 2 roster. What’s more, the new roster will be based in the Philippines as per the org’s announcement.

"DOTA 2 has been a game that we have long sought to enter and finally in 2021, we have arrived. The Philippines will be the home of our new squad and we look forward to embracing the passionate fan base of the country,” said Sean Zhang, CEO of Talon in the announcement

“We have put together a supremely talented roster with the goal of contending for majors and of course the International next year. With a team of content creators and social media staff we will look to engage closely with the community so that all our fans can come with us on every step of this journey,” he adds.

Since Talon is new to the DPC, they will need to secure their spot for the DPC lower division (Division II) through the open qualifier. They further need to the lower division or at least earn second to move up to the upper division (Division I) before they could start earning DPC points.

