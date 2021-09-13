TNC: Dota 2 squad will become free agents on September 15

ONE OF the Philippines’ most accomplished Dota 2 teams will be released by their parent organization on September 15.

In a surprise, pre-emptive announcement on its social media feeds, TNC Predator wrote that the squad, composed of Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte, Jun "Bok" Kanehara, Armel "Armel" Tabios, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Marvin "Boomy" Rushton, would become free agents on Wednesday.

Continue reading below ↓

“It's been quite the journey these past three to four years, especially with Tims, Armel and Gabbi,” the organization wrote. “TNC has broken several barriers and overcome many obstacles during this period, and we are grateful to have had such talented players spearheading the growth of Philippine esports on a global scale.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It added, “As for Bok and Boomy, you were both essential to our TI run this year, the victories we picked up along the way could not have been done without you.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

TNC Predator was one of the PH's best Dota 2 squads

Earlier this year, the TNC Predator team was in contention for The International, Dota 2’s world tournament, punching a ticket to the WePlay Animajor in Kyiv, Ukraine.

In the AniMajor, they were taken down by North American squad Evil Geniuses, headlined by Filipino midlaner Abed Azel “Abed” Yusop.

The team failed to qualify to The International for the first time in 5 years after being reverse swept by regional rivals Fnatic in the Southeast Asian qualifier finals.

Continue reading below ↓

It is unclear what’s in store for the players of TNC Predator, who had announced last July 26 that they would take a break to “recharge and realign” for the next season.

“The organization and its players have discussed in terms of individual growth and have come to an agreement that this would be the best decision moving forward,” TNC said in today’s announcement.

It will have more details in an interview that will be broadcast tomorrow.

Team sponsor Predator also tweeted out its thanks to the squad.

Continue reading below ↓

"Although we might be tackling a different path from now on, we would like to thank you for making us proud. Continue conquering new worlds, Bok, Armel, Gabbi, Tims, and Boomy!" wrote the brand.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.