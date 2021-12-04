Michael Pacquiao to take part in father's new esports venture, Team Pacquiao GG

EIGHT-division world champion and current presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao is launching a massive new esports and content venture called Team Pacquiao GG, with the aim of becoming the “pound for pound esports heavyweights in Southeast Asia.”

The venture is a partnership with global esports giant Veloce Group.

"We are launching Team Pacquiao to sow the seed of Filipino excellence in Filipino esports competition," said Pacquiao in a press conference. "Most Filipinos identify gaming as a hobby and a possible addiction for younger people that must be supervised, but not anymore. Esports is not just an online phenomenon, but also a legitimate growing sports industry, with a lot of job and business opportunities."

He added: "Esports is the future, and I am happy to be part."

Team Pacquiao GG will have a “content-first approach”, with three major touchpoints: community, competition, and charity. With this kind of angling, it revealed the core group that will be the public faces of the team — a roster that includes some of the most recognizable names in streaming.

The public faces of the Team Pacquiao GG squad is made up of five very popular content creators and streamers. Representing the venture in Mobile Legends are Elyson “Ghost Wrecker” Caranza (part of RSG PH in the recently concluded MPL-PH Season 8) and Kimberlee Si “Super Kimbie” Arcillas. Wrecker will also head up Team Pacquiao’s charity initiatives.

Popular YouTuber Gian Louise “GLOCO” Concepcion, meanwhile, will lead the team’s content arm. Serving as resident content host and shoutcaster is Shin Boo “Sh1nboo” Ponferrada. Een Mercado will banner the team in Valorant and also guide the team’s female empowerment initiatives.

Joining the creators onstage at Team Pacquiao GG's press conference was the senator’s son and rising music star, Michael Pacquiao.

“I was shocked. My dad usually doesn’t talk about games,” said Michael when he was asked about how he felt about his father’s new venture. But it was a “good chance” for the gamer, who revealed that he started playing a competitive first person shooter last year.

“I’ll be mostly playing Valorant. I just started like last year, it was really addicting.”

Pacquiao said of his son: "Michael will also be one of my coaches in this esports team."

Team Pacquiao GG will head into esports

According to a statement from partners Veloce Group, the team has plans of entering into Mobile Legends, Valorant, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Call of Duty, Halo, and Axie Infinity, among others.

Ryan Tveter, director of commercial strategy at Veloce, described Team Pacquiao GG as a "purpose-driven esports initiative."

"Team Pacquiao GG is a gaming, esports, lifestyle, and content brand led by Manny Pacquiao, and powered by Veloce," affirmed Tveter, whose company has wide investments in esports, including Veloce Racing and Quadrant, McLaren driver Lando Norris’ own esports and content team.



However, according to the timeline released by Team Pacquiao GG, the pro esports teams and franchises will only be launched in the second quarter of 2022, while Team Pacquiao GG Academy teams will roll out in the succeeding quarter.

What fans can expect this month is a roll-out of the team's content, as well as an apparel launch and community initiatives early next year.

