What Ghost Wrecker learned in his debut ML season with MPL-PH

RSG PH entered the MPL-PH Season 8 as a wild card — an unpredictable roster that mixed seasoned veterans, untested rookies, a storied coach, and one of the most popular streamers in the country.

And while RSG PH ended up surprising many with a playoff ticket in the MPL-PH Season 8 and a valiant try at the MPL: Invitational, the team's debut run in the pro circuit featured exactly zero appearances from that streamer, Elyson "Ghost Wrecker" Caranza.

"Sa pagiging pro dito sa ML, di talaga ako nakapaglaro. Nakasama ako sa kanila sa practice, pero di ako nakapaglaro," Wrecker said in an interview with Spin.ph.

There's not a hint of rancor or bitterness or 'what-ifs' in his voice. After all, from the very start of the season, management already made his role in the squad clear: He would be the kuya, the older brother, the grown-up in a team full of youngsters.

"Yung natulong ko lang nun sa pagiging Ghost Wrecker as a pro player sa ML team namin is yung tinuturuan ko sila sa values, tsaka sa attitude, tsaka sa discipline," said Caranza. "kung gusto mo talagang makapasok doon sa top, e kailangan may disiplina ka. Yung tama yung tulog mo, tamang practice mo. Even yung pagkain mo."

He added: "Tsaka tamang attitude. Number one yun."

What Wrecker wants to pass on to aspiring pro players

This isn't Wrecker's first rodeo in the pros. Before making his name in Mobile Legends, he was part of a Rules of Survival pro team that even reached the RoS Global Series back in 2018.

"Nag-top five kami nun," he recalled proudly.

Switching to Mobile Legends became difficult for someone whose muscle memory was already tuned to mobile first-person shooters. Nevertheless, his streams got enough clout that even pros were asking to join his matches, "kahit alam nila na kaya nila akong talunin," Wrecker said, laughing.

But there are some things that haven't changed when he made his switch from pro RoS to pro ML.

"Yun naman ang natutunan namin sa RoS, sa pagiging pro, na kung gusto mo talagang makapasok doon sa top, e kailangan may disiplina ka," he said.

He said he became the middleman between the players (many of them still teenagers) and Coach Brian "Panda" Lim.

During the season, it became hard for Caranza to balance the many hats he had to wear.

"Hindi talaga kayang pagsabayin ang kung ano-anong gagawin mo: pro ka na, streamer ka pa, tas vlogger ka pa, medyo mahirap talaga siya," he said. "Di talaga siya kaya."

Meanwhile, his media empire continues to grow. Just last month, he launched a new podcast, "Spawn Point with Ghost Wrecker", a Spotify Original that offers spontaneous (and very often unscripted) conversations and hot takes.

The latest episode tackles cryptocurrency and gaming, but we also asked him if he'd be game to share his experiences inside the RSG bootcamp in a future episode.

"Siguro pag na-tackle natin yung topic, why not? Pwede siyang i-share e. Makakapulot naman sila ng aral sa mga nangyari sa isang pro team," he said. "Di kasi lahat ng team talaga, perfect."

From Wrecker's point of view, though, RSG PH is getting there.

"Siguro, next year, etong MPL, mag-i-improve na sila lalo, kasi talagang natutunan na nila yung salitang disiplina, tsaka respect."

