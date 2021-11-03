OB.Neon drops all-Pinoy lineup, brings in Dota 2 legend ChuaN as coach

OB.NEON Esports has announced its new roster for the upcoming Dota 2 Pro Circuit, featuring upcoming Asian talents to replace the previously all-Filipino lineup.

OB.Neon’s new roster — announced across its social media pages — now features former South Built Esports carry Jinn Marrey “Palos” Lamatao and offlaner Michael Roi “Enryu” Ladines, Indonesian midlaner Tri Daya “Mamang Daya” Pamungkas, and support Yukatheo Glen “you_K” Widjaja, and Mongolian support Ravdan “Hustla” Narmandakh.

Rounding out OBxNeon Esports’ roster is Jaunuel “Jaunuel” Arcilla who will be the team’s sub.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

ChuaN takes on coaching duties for new Neon

Meanwhile, TI2 champion and Dota legend Wong Hock “ChuaN” Chuan will be the team’s coach for the upcoming season. This marks the first coaching gig for the Malaysian after stepping back from the competitive scene a few years back.

It was a rough post-season for OBxNeon. After their Cinderella run in the Singapore Major, the team failed to make it to The International. Not long after, the team’s core players skem, yopaj, and Natsumi- departed, with skem and yopaj landing in BOOM Esports while Natsumi- reunited with Boomy and other former Adroit players in Polaris Esport.

Continue reading below ↓

“While I understand that many of you may be upset with the departure of these players, I assure you that we have done everything we can to build a team as competitive as it was last season. It is still our objective to attend Majors and ultimately The International 2022,” said Robert Campbell, OB.Neon’s CEO, in the announcement.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The team is currently seeing action in the BTS Pro Series 9: Southeast Asia.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.