Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Sep 15
    Esports

    Rebuild ready: TNC Predator will continue despite releasing entire roster

    by Lio Mangubat
    1 Hour ago

    TNC Predator may have let go of its stellar lineup, officially releasing them into the wilds of free agency today — but the team’s story, the organization clarified, is far from over.

    “As the previous roster of Tims, Armel, Gabbi, Bok and Boomy goes into free agency, the journey of TNC Predator Dota 2 goes on,” said Eric Redulfin, the organization’s CEO and owner, in a statement released today.

    TNC Predator statement

    Continue reading below ↓

    Redulfin added, “We have achieved many things during their stay, but this is not the end of our story. We are here to stay and continue to pursue the ever elusive Aegis of the Immortal.”

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    How TNC Predator will rebuild

    In an interview broadcast in the organization's Facebook page yesterday, Redulfin acknowledged the uncertainty of esports in the pandemic has been challenging for the organization.

    "Hindi natin alam kung kalian siya magiging normal," he said.

    It’s been a whirlwind of news from the TNC Predator camp, with Monday’s surprise announcement that it would be releasing its Dota 2 players today, September 15.

    The historic TNC squad has emerged as the Philippines’ most accomplished Dota 2 team, with the team qualifying for Dota 2’s The International in 2016 — the first Pinoys to do so since the Mineski in the very first The International.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      However, 2021 has been less than ideal for the most recent lineup, composed of Kim "Gabbi" Villafuerte, Jun "Bok" Kanehara, Armel "Armel" Tabios, Timothy "Tims" Randrup, and Marvin "Boomy" Rushton. They failed to qualify for The International 10 (its first TI no-show in four years), edged out of the WePlay AniMajor in Ukraine by Evil Geniuses, and falling to regional rivals Fnatic at the Southeast Asian qualifiers.

      “Rebuilding the team will never be easy, and, despite this being our biggest hurdle yet, the Phoenix will work its way to rise again and compete in the highest level,” continued Redulfin's statement.

      After the rebuilding journey, the TNC CEO and owner assures fans that “this journey will be much more meaningful.”

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again