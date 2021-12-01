Rust-less, ruthless T1 sweeps TNC Predator in DPC SEA opener

DOTA 2 team T1 looked in form as they swept TNC Predator (2-0) to open the Dota 2 Pro Circuit Southeast Asia Winter Tour.

Game 1 saw T1 run over the new TNC roster, grabbing 13 to 2 kills in under 12 minutes thanks to their crisp team fighting. They would end the game with 41 kills to TNC’s 7, as well as a massive 30k net worth advantage.

Midlaner Karl “Karl” Baldivino had himself a game, going 15/0/11 on his Queen of Pain. Meanwhile, Indonesian support Kenny “Xepher” Deo added another 22 assists on his Snapfire. Thai carry Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon also added seven kills with 15 assists on his Faceless Void following some massive Chronospheres to catch out TNC.

Game 2 seemed like it was going on the way of T1, but TNC’s IO and Life Stealer combo was able to nab some crucial pickoffs takes to their global presence. However, a 22nd-minute team fight around the Roshan pit gave the momentum back to T1. TNC would not recover, succumbing in 39 minutes under a massive 31k gold deficit.

Continue reading below ↓

23savage was unstoppable on his Morphling, nabbing a 14/2/11 KDA, while Karl had 8/3/18 on the midlane Mars. Captain Carlo “Kuku” Palad had 6/3/16 KDA on his Timbersaw dominating the early game thanks to the lane mismatch.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Execration falls to Motivate.Trust Gaming

Meanwhile, Thai team Motivate Trust. Gaming swept all-Filipino Execration to start their DPC campaign. The Thais made quick work on Execration in Game 1, forcing GGs in 25 minutes. The Pinoys found no answer to the roaming Mirana who found easy arrows to give his team some quick kills. The carry Wraith King also added to Execration's woes, going 9/0/7 in the stomp.

Game 2 saw Execration put up a more cohesive draft, with the carry Life Stealer to allow their Clockwerk and Grimstroke supports to roam. Unfortunately, the two were turned to fodder to the mid Queen of Pain who, like Karl, went on a romp and ended with a 15/2/13 KDA. With Execration slowly running out of farm, the Thais would snowball themselves to a 31-minute victory.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.