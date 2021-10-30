T1 re-signs entire Dota 2 roster ahead of new DPC season

THE ENTIRE T1 squad, captained by Pinoy offlaner Carlo “Kuku” Palad, has re-signed with the organization, as confirmed by T1 via their social media and a Youtube announcement.

Last season was an impressive one for the Southeast Asian squad, who ended their first TI with a 7th-8th place finished.

T1 core is fully retained as Dota 2 moves into new season

The team is composed of Pinoy captain and offlaner Carlo “Kuku” Palad, Pinoy mid laner Karl “Karl” Baldovino, Thai-carry Nuengnara “23Savage” Teeramahanon, Indonesian Supports, Kenny “Xepher” Deo, and Matthew ”Whitemon” Filemon.

In addition, T1 also announced that it also re-signed Korean coach Park “March” Tae-won.

“My goal coming to TI was performing what we practiced and train really hard. The results don’t really matter, play to your full potential, and play without any regret,” said Park in the announcement video.

For his part, T1 CEO Joe Marsh has expressed his excitement for the future of T1 Dota in a tweet.

“Excited for the future of our Dota team – Keep building,” he said.

T1 was known for their League of Legends team who won three World Championships. The organization entered Dota 2 in 2019 and found quick success, winning DPC SEA Upper Division Season 2 and placing 3rd at the WePlay AniMajor to book their spot in The International 2021.

