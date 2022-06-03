Sibol throws down the gauntlet against BTK, MobaZane. Will US team bite?

WHEN phone brand RealMe posted a photo of their upcoming RMC Season 6 Grand Finals, they hinted that Sibol will face a surprise foe on June 5 at the SMX Convention Center.

Who is the mystery opponent who will face the recently crowned gold medalists?

One possible contender is the team that nearly toppled Blacklist International in the M3 World Championship, BTK.

In fact, Sibol issued a challenge against the North American team in a Facebook post.

As the national team stated, “It has come to our attention that BTK's Team Captain 'MobaZane' has laid out several challenges to Team Sibol Pilipinas during his rant-filled streams. There has also been speculation online regarding what would happen in a MLBB match between Team Sibol Pilipinas and Team USA.”

They added: “Why don’t we found out? If Team USA wants to face us, you know where to find us.”

With this challenge, numerous esports personalities were hyped.

Even Billy “Z4pnu” Alfonso said in a Facebook post, “Hoy Mobazane! Sibol team pa gusto mo makalaban, eh hindi nga kayo manalo sa NXP.”

To add further shade, he said in a comment, “Yung team nila Dogie echas lang dito sa Pinas eh.

Z4pnu was referring to the numerous times when BTK scrimmed against Setsuna “Akosi Dogie” Aether team, in which the latter swept their foes.

Will BTK pose as a threat to the gold medalists?

When these two teams met, it was BTK who nearly overthrew Blacklist International during the M3 World Championship. They fought twice in which Blacklist lost the upper bracket match but regained their composure in the lower bracket finals.

Indeed, it was a massive achievement for BTK to defy the odds with a surprise third place finish in the M3 World Championship, however they will face a different shade of Blacklist with Kyle Dominic “Dominic” Soto and Lee Howard “Owl” Gonzales leading the sidelanes.

Amid their rookie status and their inexperience playing in LAN events, both were able to impress against their foes, so expect them to show BTK who the real boss is.

