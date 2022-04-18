MPL-ID shoutcaster Mirko believes MobaZane has potential in the Philippines

THERE WERE certainly a lot of growing pains for Michael “MobaZane” Cosgun when he finally made his long-teased sojourn to the Philippines. Having experienced the ups and downs of playing in one of the biggest servers in Mobile Legends, it came to the point that he acted depressed upon realizing that his signature heroes weren’t effective in the Philippines.

But amid these setbacks, Zane manages to bounce back. He even tried his hand on Gusion and Lancelot; heroes who aren’t his strong point.

After witnessing his experience in the M3 World Championship and his desire to test the waters in the Philippines, Indonesian shoutcaster Frederick Handy “Mirko” Loho had nothing but high praises for the North American ML pro.

“I think he works in a PH team because he is macro-based. He’s good at like prolonged games," he said. “Just keep on playing because he’s going to adapt. He is a really good player."

Continue reading below ↓

Zane first caught the ML world's attention when he, alongside his teammates in BTK, were able to calm the SEA juggernauts.

During their world series campaign in Singapore, Indonesian squads were amazed with BTK’s overall performances during scrimmages. They even stunned Blacklist International by sending them to the lower bracket. And unlike the other teams, BTK had no analyst or head coach, but still managed to secure a surprising 3rd place finish.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Given their overachieving status, Mirko left important food for thought.

“BTK were able to adapt in Singapore in one week. They were able to match all the SEA players. Imagine what they can do in a month, right?”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Why MobaZane is better suited in the Philippines

Prior to his arrival to the Philippines, there were rumors swirling around that MobaZane might try his luck in SEA countries like Singapore and Indonesia, but in the end he chose the Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓

For Mirko, choosing the Philippines is the best option for Zane given the language barrier he’ll have to face once he joins an Indonesian team.

“If you guys are worrying about Zane’s language barrier in the PH, the guy is going to f---ing suffer if he comes to Indonesia because in PH you guys still understand English, right?” he reflected.

He added: “I got this information from Wolf and Leo that not all of you in PH could speak in English, but most of you can understand English right? So that’s a big plus for MobaZane.”

Perhaps a clue to MobaZane's future interactions with future Pinoy teammates can be found in Allan “Lusty” Castromayor, Jr.’s livestream.

The SEA Games and M2 winning roamer mentioned that he can understand English, but struggled to speak it during their match with MobaZane.

“Di pa ako ready, kaya ko lang umintindi pero hindi ko kayang magsalita ng buo," he explained.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.