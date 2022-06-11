No Panda, no problem as RSG PH locks in playoffs spot in Kuala Lumpur

THE DEFENDING MPL-PH champions proved their prowess on Day 1 of the MSC 2022 Group Stage as they dismantled their foes with a clean 4-0 sweep, accumulating 6 points for the top seed in the process.

In their first matchup, they were able to dissect Cambodia’s See You Soon with a 2-0 stomp. Afterwards, they kept up the momentum with a systematic destruction of their sibling rival, RSG SG, with the same scoreline.

With this impressive opening statement, RSG PH comfortably secures their playoff spot in the MSC 2022, proving that they are still a worthy contender despite the absence of their head coach, Brian “Panda” Lim.

RSG PH says, 'See You Soon, Cambodia!'

The series was a lopsided affair as RSG PH dominated the Cambodian representatives, See You Soon, in a 2-0 stomp. In Game 1, the Raiders had a strong early game as they secured the jungle objectives while they defended their lanes, thanks to heroics from Dylan “Light” Catipon and Arvie “Aqua” Antonio.

It likewise didn’t help that SYS didn’t have an answer to the Franco and Beatrix combo as their long-range assaults intimidated their foes, leaving the Cambodian squad to concede.

With the catastrophic results of Game 1, SYS decided to balance their draft in Game 2 with a Claude, Chou, and Lylia combo, leading to some key kills and secured turrets.

However, the Raiders’ positioning, discipline, and timing outclassed the Cambodian team. This was highlighted on the 17th minute where SYS tried to chase down Eman “EMANN” Sangco, only for Light’s Angela to sustain him.

Then Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo was seen backstabbing his foes inside the chokepoints, securing the sweep.

RSG PH outplays their sibling rival

A 27-3 Game 1 rout simply proved that RSG Philippines was the more dominant team in this series. From the beginning, RSG SG were left scrambling.

Early rotations from Light’s Franco and Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto’s Fanny completely swarmed the Singaporean squad.

Then, during the laning phase, Nathzz simply breezed his way past Yeo Wee “Diablo” Lun, pushing their Singaporean foes to the limit.

And the same outcome occurred in Game 2, as the Filipino champs obliterated their foes in an 18-2 scoreline.

