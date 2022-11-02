Pirates, Stags collide in finals rematch to kick off CCE ML Season 2

REIGNING CHAMPION Lyceum of the Philippines University battles runner-up San Sebastian College-Recoletos as the perennial contenders collide early to open the highly anticipated Season 2 of the Collegiate Center for Esports this Friday, November 4.



The Pirates and the Golden Stags meet at 6:30 p.m., with the former seeking to keep mastery of their rivals after a 2-0 win in the Season 1 Grand Finals of CCE to rule the newest Esports league in the collegiate ranks.



Lyceum will march to the Land of Dawn, parading an intact core that's bannered by Season 1 MVP Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes, who's also a bona fide student in the country's trailblazer esports academic program.



Skipper Paul Adrienne Huang, Ralph Joshua Araz, Remarch Eusebio, Merlin Lintan, Janouel Louie Lomerio and Marc Joseph Balcita are also in the fray for the Pirates in their back-to-back CCE title bid in the tourney which is presented by Galaxy Racer, Legion by Lenovo, and Mountain Dew, with MPL-Philippines serving as an official partner.



With Lyceum also ruling the Varsity Cup prior to Season 1 as CCE's launching event, all eyes are on the Intramuros-based squad for a potential title repeat.



But that would be barring a heavy resistance from the Golden Stags, who left no tables unturned in preparing for a revenge bid after exacting sort of payback with a 2-0 semifinal sweep in the ML Pro Series (MPS) Sea Campus Invitational Summer 2022 backed by CCE earlier this month.



Made up of an equally solid core from Season 1 in Antonio Abcede, Ceron Ken, Paul Moralita, Glenyl Talandron, Michael Luis Gracia and Miguel Diaz, San Sebastian is a cinch for a deep playoff run with an end goal of going all the way this time.

Full lineup of CCE ML squads

In other games, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta clashes with College of St. Benilde at 7 p.m. followed by the duels of San Beda-Arellano U at 7:30 p.m. and Jose Rizal U-Letran at 8 p.m.



Capping off the opening week is the battle of Emilio Aguinaldo College and Mapua at 8:30 p.m.



Arellano features a line-up of Carl Danrev Lucero, Zhyruzz Karl Asistin, Zhyrence Karl Asistin, Nathaniel Halagpas, Andrei Sideño, Kurt Jhay Mirante and Allen Eyrish Garcia, Letran has Mark Raphael Arellano, Matthew Viray, Rov Jupiter Valles, Rafael Carlos Silvestre, Joshua Dave Dasigao, Jade Michael Mercado and Kurt Patrick Pugao.



CSB parades Mark Jeffrey Marjolino, Leonardo Sison, Kelvin Kurt Javier, Alexandre Gabrielle Laverez, Yuri Efraim Casabuena, Juan Luis Frio and Leonard Van Jaboli while EAC fields Patrick Lance Lacanienta, Frederick Valenzuela, Charles Jefferson Llamas, Kim Jhylord Aloot, Rovin Sernio and John Patrick Ronario, while Justin Lopez, Dunhill Bentulan, Justin Clark Posadas, Jansen Dullon, Denzell Dann Arsolacia, John Paul Diesta and Lance Christoper Arceo banners JRU.



Mapua, on the other hand, Lean Marcus Bigueras, Earnold Alleson Fier, Lance Justin Hernandez, Roberto Lordan Jr., Mico Monteclaro, Charles Emannuel Sy while San Beda features Kristian Jade Jimenez, Matthew Tolentino, Ralph Joseph Pagtalunan, Gabriel Joshuel Sarmiento, Lloyd Jon Sarmiento. Perpetual completes the cast with Genesis Mateo Borromeo, Romeo Canino, Ronald Canino, John Marx Anastacia, Lou Anton Rivera and Jose Daniel Abucejo.



The CCE, led by Commissioner Waiyip Chong and president Stanley Lao, will have a single-round eliminations until November 27 before the playoffs among the top eight squads fire off in early December.



Watch all the action at CCE's Facebook page.

