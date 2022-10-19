LOOK: CJ Perez graduates with business administration degree from Lyceum

'THE PREDATOR' CJ Perez is now a baby beast with a degree, as he graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration, major in business management.

Today, October 19, Lyceum posted a picture of Perez with toga and diploma in their official social media pages.

"Congratulations on your graduation, CJay!" said the university. "Your LPU Family is so proud of you. Good luck on your future endeavours."

On Facebook, Perez was over the moon about his achievement.

CJ Perez thanks Alfrancis Chua after graduation

“After 13 years and 4 universities, I finally got one degree hotter today!” he wrote.

After thanking his professors and the Lyceum community, he gave a hat tip to his family… and the PBA executive running his Beermen team.

“Sa family ko, sa wife and two kids ko salamat na binigyan nyo ako ng motivation para tapusin ko ang studies ko. Boss Alfrancis Chua, eto na may diploma na ako boss! Salamat na pinush nyo ako para tapusin ang aking pag-aaral hindi lang para sa sarili ko kundi para sa pamilya ko.”

Perez signed off his message with the very formal “Jaymar G. Perez, BSBA major in Business Management.”

CJ Perez played with Lyceum for two years. At the end of his collegiate run in 2018, he said, "Isang karangalan na nakapaglaro ako sa Lyceum at nakalaro ako sa Finals. Sobrang saya ko na nakasama ako sa LPU." He was then snapped up as the number one pick in the PBA's rookie draft.

