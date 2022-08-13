CCE championship is just the start for thriving Lyceum esports program

WINNING THE inaugural Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) championship is just the beginning for Lyceum of the Philippines University.



Already an academic avenue for the booming esports industry with a full-fledged bachelor of science program, the Pirates have also opened the floodgates with an epic title run in the Season 1 of CCE, which was backed by the Commission of Higher Education.



It was a fitting coronation for Lyceum, which snowballed its way to the creation of a formidable Mobile Legends: Bang Bang roster in CCE.

Lyceum Pirates rule MLBB collegiate roost

In fact, CCE’s first Season MVP in Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes is a bonafide BS in Esports student that led the way in Lyceum’s domination, highlighted by a 2-0 sweep of San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the grand finals.



Last year, Lyceum also ruled the Varsity Cup, an exhibition tournament featuring basketball athletes that served as the launching event of CCE as the newest collegiate esports league in the country.



“I’m very proud because they did not only win the grand championship. They won it in grand fashion. More than that, I’m proud of their journey. That makes this championship really worth it,” Lyceum athletic director Hercules Callanta said,



The sweet championship, however, was just a bonus for Lyceum as it is hellbent in pulling out all the stops for esports’ acceptance and relevance in all field – academically, socially and professionally.



That mission has already kickstarted in CCE’s hand with hopes of rubbing off the movement to other schools all over the country.



“I’m glad that esports is really starting to become more popular. In our school, I’m sure the club will improve in terms of membership and in the way they play. Them winning the CCE is very big for LPU, the Philippines and the NCAA schools,” Callanta beamed.



From there, there’s no way to go but up for esports – which after all is already being considered as an official medal event in different international tournaments – with an end goal of helping the country produce more world-class esports talents.



“I’m glad schools from the NCAA embraced esports. It’s forward-looking. It’s important for us not to only accept it but to promote it as well."



Callanta also paid gratitude to the CCE with Galaxy Racer as official Esports partner, Converge as connectivity partner, Mountain Dew as gaming fuel and Cyberzone as venue partner, for paving the way.



“We’re very proud. We thank CCE because they made the effort to do this. Otherwise, wala. CCE has to be congratulated,” he concluded.

