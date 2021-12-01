Valve lifts Omega Esports' ban, allows them to compete in DPC spring season

AFTER A lengthy investigation period centered on Omega Esports' controversial match-fixing incident which took place in the OB.Moon Studio Asian Arena tournament, the organization officially issued a statement on their social media pages.

Upon learning Valve's official decision, which saw head coach Chris "CTY" Maldo, and team members, Prince "Prince" Daculan and Ryniel "Zenki" Calvez banned from all of Valve's events, the team decided to terminate the contracts of these three members caught in the scandal.

"[W]e have terminated the contract of Chris "CTY" Maldo. Carrying out the decision of Valve, we have ended the contracts of Prince "Prince" Daculan, and Ryniel "Zenki" Calvez."

In addition, Omega revealed that they have appealed to Valve to remove the team's lifetime ban from tournaments, to which the developers acquiesced.

"Furthermore, Valve representatives have accepted our appeal to lift the ban on our organization, and has allowed us to join the DOTA Pro Circuit Spring Season and other Valve-sponsored events," the statement went on.

Omega promised that these unwanted occurences will be avoided.

"Smart Omega will also strengthen its internal processes to prevent these kinds of incidents from happening in the future."

They concluded: "As a staunch supporter of esports, our organization remains committed in upholding the rules of the league and in encouraging healthy competition in the global esports industry."

