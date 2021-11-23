Forev looking for new team as Omega Esports now banned from Valve events

OMEGA Esports' Dota 2 squad was already gearing up for the upcoming DPC season, with veteran TI offlaner Lee "Forev" Sang-don leading the charge.

However, a close investigation on their previous matches revealed that some of their Filipino players, both former and current, were involved in matchfixing activities, according to an announcement on Beyond the Summit's SEA DPC League's Twitter page.

As a consequence, the team is now on official exile from all Valve sponsored events.

Players allegedly involved in match fixing were former prospects, Patt Piolo "Piolz" Dela Cruz, Dave Hiro "Hiro" Miyata, and Van "Van" Jerico Manalaysay, who is currently under Execration.

Their current players namely, Prince "Prince" Daculan and Ryniel "Zenki" Keit Calvez, and their head coach, Chris Ian "CTY" Francis Maldo, were also named in the announcement.

The sudden turn of events caused Forev to announce his availability via Twitter.

Omega Esports loses its Division 1 slot

Due to the incident, Omega lost its Division I slot in the upcoming Winter tournament, propelling Boom Esports to retain their Division I slot incurred from the previous season.

Meanwhile, Execration will be forced to look for another member to replace Van. The team will still carry on with their Division I campaign.

At the end of the statement, the organizers said that a closed qualifier will be held on November 26 to determine which team will take a slot in the 2nd Division.

The DPC Sea tournament will commence on November 29 until December 20 for the 2nd Division while the 1st Division would happen next year starting from January 5 until January 23, 2022.

