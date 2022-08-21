OhMyV33nus sympathizes with fans waiting outside the venue

WITH THE MPL-PH regular season returning to its offline setting, fans have eagerly lined up to its Quezon City venue.

Reports of fans lining up as early as 8 am have been heard on every broadcast.

On the second Day of Week 2 (with clashes between Onic PH and Nexplay EVOS, ECHO PH and Omega Esports, and Blacklist International and Bren Esports), the line was overflowing with diehard MLBB fans, to the point where the MPL announced that they would no longer accommodate any visitors inside the venue for that day.

Despite the announcement, these fans opted to stay, hoping for a chance to enter the venue.

As casters marveled at the passion of the community, shoutcaster Theo "Uomi" Ignacio revealed that fans could still enjoy the action as the MPL has decided to bring in a projector.

OhMyV33nus hopes situation can be resolved

Even Blacklist International’s Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna was amazed with the massive fanbase lining up outside, though she did sympathize with her supporters who had to wait for her team in action.

“Syempre sobrang nakaka-proud and sobrang saya na may ganyan klaseng fans na sumusoporta sa amin, and at the same time, naawa ako para sa kanila kase supposedly 8 pm yung schedule namin,” said the Blacklist shotcaller.

“And nag-start siya ng 10:30 p.m. and since lagi kaming late yung matches namin, most of yung matches ng Blacklist ay 8 p.m. so sobrang late na sila nakakauwi kaya parang naaawa ako sa kanila lalo na sa panahon ngayon na delikado sa labas.”

V33nus hopes that everything will be settled, for everyone’s benefit.

“Hopefully next time maging on time yung schedule, hindi lang para sa amin kundi para sa fans ng Blacklist.”

