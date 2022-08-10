MPL Philippines S10 regular season will welcome back live audiences

AFTER TWO years of hosting previous MPL-PH seasons online, the regular season for MPL Philippines officially returns live.

Starting 12 August 2022, the much-anticipated tournaments of the MPL-PH will be held in ICite Bldg. Auditorium along Mercury Avenue, Bagumbayan, Quezon City.

How to watch the MPL-PH Season 10 live

Those who wish to watch the tournament and see their idols live can head to the venue, register, and submit a negative antigen test result taken within the day. They can purchase antigen test kits within the venue for only P150.

Vaccination cards or proof of COVID-19 certification is required. Attendees are encouraged to line up at the registration area at least 30 minutes before the start of the show. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Fridays and Sundays, a total of 90 lucky fans can watch the tournaments on-ground. On Saturdays, 70 persons per day can be accommodated.

MPL-PH viewers are also encouraged to check out the league's official Facebook Group and Twitter for live updates on venue and crowd management.

In Season 9, the league piloted the return of a live audience during the playoffs.

