Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Aug 10
    Esports

    MPL Philippines S10 regular season will welcome back live audiences

    by from the wires
    2 hours ago
    undefined

    AFTER TWO years of hosting previous MPL-PH seasons online, the regular season for MPL Philippines officially returns live.

    Starting 12 August 2022, the much-anticipated tournaments of the MPL-PH will be held in ICite Bldg. Auditorium along Mercury Avenue, Bagumbayan, Quezon City.

    How to watch the MPL-PH Season 10 live

    Those who wish to watch the tournament and see their idols live can head to the venue, register, and submit a negative antigen test result taken within the day. They can purchase antigen test kits within the venue for only P150.

    Vaccination cards or proof of COVID-19 certification is required. Attendees are encouraged to line up at the registration area at least 30 minutes before the start of the show. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      On Fridays and Sundays, a total of 90 lucky fans can watch the tournaments on-ground. On Saturdays, 70 persons per day can be accommodated.

      Continue reading below ↓

      MPL-PH viewers are also encouraged to check out the league's official Facebook Group and Twitter for live updates on venue and crowd management.

      In Season 9, the league piloted the return of a live audience during the playoffs.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again