‘KarlTzy out’: Netizens react to ML legend’s departure from Bren

FOR a time, one name best exemplified the battlecry of “Bren Lang Malakas”: Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno.

From his gold medal run at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games to his explosive MVP plays in M2, there was a solid year when Mobile Legends was KarlTzy’s world, and we were all just living in it.

Spin.ph even acknowledged him in the Rising Star category of the 2020 edition of our annual Sportsman of the Year awards.

And then came the great collapse, as Bren struggled to find its footing after the dazzling heights it achieved in the ML world series. Disappointing runs in the next two MPL-PH seasons culminated in a Season 8 campaign that fizzled out at the very last day of the regular season, when the team — once the squad to beat in the pro Mobile Legends — resorted to shrugging their shoulders during the ban phase against Blacklist International.

Still, KarlTzy occupies a special place in Mobile Legends history, and his surprise departure from the team (announced today, December 6) shocked many.

