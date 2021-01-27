Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Esports

    WATCH: These are KarlTzy's top 5 plays in the M2 world championships

    by Maouie Reyes and Lio Mangubat
    Just now

    BREN Esports is officially the best Mobile Legends team in the entire world. And KarlTzy, their resident Lancelot God, their 16-year-old wunderkind, was judged the Grand Finals MVP.

    MORE ON KARLTZY
      It's not hard to see why. Despite the Burmese Ghouls' best efforts to shut him down, Karl Gabriel Nepomuceno powered the Philippine team to a thrilling 4-3 victory. It was a down-the-wire finish in a grueling matchup, but KarlTzy and the rest of Bren proved more than equal to the challenge.

      We break down his Top 5 plays in the best-of-seven series.

      Aside from his share of the total prize pot, his Grand Finals MVP trophy also came with a $3,000 purse.

      HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH
        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
