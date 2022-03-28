For VALORANT coach Backstab, it's all about team mentality

WHILE NAOS VALORANT fell short in the recent VCT APAC Challengers, the grind never stops for the boys as they still work towards the ultimate goal of qualifying for Champions later this year.

And when NAOS stumbles, it’s Coach Vince "Backstab" Belino’s job to get them right back on track.

Backstab says that while strategies and scrims are part of job as the NAOS coach, he focuses on the player’s mentality foremost.

“Kasi kapag yung mentality nila nasa ibang focus, walang mangyayari. Pag goods na ang mentality in and out of game mas magiging focus sila sa laro. Kung ano pinaplano na strategy, mas maayos. Nandiyan si Kakarot for shot-calling in game. Mentality talaga," Backstab explains.

While Backstab doesn't have any formal training in psychology, he did say it was a passion of his back in the day. “Nung high school ako nagbabasa talaga ako ng mga psychology books. Hilig ko rin talaga.”

“Nandun parin yung mga strategies at anti-strats pero main focus ko talaga yung team mentality," he said of his coaching style.

Like Kakarot, Coach Backstab doesn't believe in micromanaging NAOS

And echoing what Kakarot earlier told Spin.ph, Backstab hates to micro-manage. "Ayaw ko talaga incontrol. Mas sila yun. Ayaw ko mag micromanagement. Mas confidence talaga ng players ko un importante para sa akin.”

Backstab believes that letting the players play their way without much control is the way. The more the players build up their confidence, the better they will play.

NAOS VALORANT will have a bit of a break before the next Philippine VCT leg, but the boys will surely be working hard to keep their aspirations for global recognition a possibility.

