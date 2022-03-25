Unsurprisingly, NAOS VALORANT's Kakarot is a huge Dragon Ball fan

NAOS VALORANT may have suffered an early exit in the current APAC Challengers Stage 1, the road to Champions is still a long one.

One of their players, Jepot "Kakarot" Farin Jr., has become a solid fan favorite in the NAOS VALORANT squad. The team’s IGL (in-game leader) is a bundle of energy with words out of game. He is definitely known for being the calming force in this young squad during matches.

Being a former CS:GO player for Bren Esports and Fallen5, Kakarot’s been a professional FPS player for a long time now. He looked up to Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom in his CS:GO days and in VALORANT he loves watching Igor "Redgar" Vlasov and Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov because of their agent flexibility and game-sense.

“Pag pinapanood ko sila Chronicle and Redgar, lagi ako may natutunan na bago sa sarili kong laro,” he told Spin.ph.

What you need to know about VALORANT pro Kakarot

His IGN actually comes from ScreaM. When Kakarot was watching ScreaM play CS, the Belgian superstar known for his one-taps had Goku from the Dragon Ball anime as his profile picture in game.

Since Farin was a fan of both ScreaM and Dragon Ball, it was the perfect sign for him to make ‘Kakarot’ his official IGN.

“Favorite ko rin naman si Goku tas part rin Dragon Ball ng childhood ko,” he said.

Would fans ever see his power levels over 9,000, in homage to his IGN?

“Pag nag-qualify na kami sa Champions siguro.”

Kakarot is primarily known for his KAY/O during his time with NAOS, picking the machine Agent more than 60 percent of the time during maps. But Kakarot is confident he is a lot more confident than that.

“Lahat naman ng agents kaya ko," he said. "Di naman lahat may lineups pero kaya ko.”

While Kakarot seems like he can get his way with his team’s decision making, he still believes it's all about democracy in NAOS.

“Every start ng round kung may suggestion naman mga teammates ko. I consider it. Tinatry ko naman i-adjust un final play namin sa round. Pag may maisip ako agad I’ll explain it agad. Pero never ko naman sila ima-micromanagement.

"Di ako backseat gamer. Ire-recommend ko lang.”

Playing VALORANT at a very high level takes a lot of commitment. “We’re staying together as long as we can and we’ll continue to be better,” Kakarot confirms. “It’s like a long term relationship. We aren’t afraid of commitment.”

