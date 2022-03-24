NAOS VALORANT reveals their boyband aspirations

WHILE NAOS VALORANT — the Philippine VALORANT representatives to the APAC Stage 1 Challengers — still have a long road ahead in hoping to qualify for the ultimate goal of VALORANT Champions later this year, the boys make sure they have a lot of fun together as a team in and out of the game.

Emmanuel Jonathan "jEEE" Buenvidez told Spin.ph about how he idolizes FNATIC’s in-game leader (IGL) Jake "Boaster" Howlett in more ways than one.

“Kaya ko po siya idol kasi yung utility usage niya po sa game. Mahirap pag ikaw yung IGL tapos ikaw yung nagho-hold ng site. Daming iisipin. Lalo na pag controller yung Agent," he said. “Sa kanya ko natutunan pano mag hanap ng value."

Beyond the in-game skills, jEEE also looks up at Boaster for one other thing: "Fun rin siyang panoorin pag hina-hype niya yung team niya at sarili niya."

With his background in theater, Boaster is known for his vocal and dancing skills that he isn't afraid to show off on the VALORANT stage as well as his social media.

In fact, NAOS coach Vince "Backstab" Belino told Spin.ph outright hat jEEE is actually a dancer.

“Sumasayaw yan!” he said.

Jepot "Kakarot" Farin Jr. added that jEEE is the group’s main dancer.

“Si jEEE un nasa gitna pag mag-perform kami," said the NAOS coach.

NAOS on K-drama, beatboxing, and more

With this hypothetical VALORANT-playing boyband now taking shape in our heads, we shifted the conversation into the main visuals.

With no hesitation whatsoever, Kakarot answers, “Si Z po yan!”

Jude Patrick "Z" Gunhuran gamely added, “Ngumingiti lang visuals na?”

Z is an avid hallyu fan. In his free time, he also likes watching K-dramas. When asked who he likens himself to in the hallyu firmament, Z answered, “PSJ! Park Seo-joon. Pero budget lang. So budget PSJ. Haha!”

So who would be the vocals?

Kakarot, once again, volunteers another member of his team: Simon Jimuel "Blas" Blas.

"Magaling po yan mag freestyle!” he offered.

“Pati beatbox magaling rin yan,” said jEEE, “He’s an all rounder!”

Unfortunately, Blas would not give Spin.ph a sample. “Wala pang energy e.”

Maybe next time then, Blas.

If NAOS ever got to do a team dance entrance at a LAN tournament, jEEE says they would definitely do ‘Paro Paro G.’

“Fly high, NAOS!” he shouted, “Fly high like a butterfly!”.

We definitely hope to see NAOS in a LAN soon with the same amount of energy they showed in their boyband dreams. Antics aside, NAOS are still looking ahead to qualifying for a LAN, and Kakarot says the squad, alongside Backstab, are planning on sticking together for a long time.

