NAOS Esports' 16-year-old prodigies eager to prove their worth in VALORANT

AFTER A lackluster showing at VCT Stage 2, NAOS Esports are looking for a change in a big way, letting go of three pioneer members in Simon ‘Blas’ Blas, Franz ‘kvzx’ Dingal, and Jude ‘z’ Gunhuran earlier in the month.

NAOS have officially signed two young guns Jerome ‘Mojer’ Literal and Noel ‘NDG’ De Quia to help bolster their hopes for the next VCT. The two are both 16-year-old Radiant players looking to make a splash in the Philippine VALORANT scene.

“Since I am a new player of NAOS Esports, I am glad, excited and happy to showcase what I can do as a player and especially inside and outside of the game and I feel comfortable with my teammates because of their exposure and experience,” NDG said in an interview with Spin.ph.

“My expectations are hopefully we win championships and we'll do our best as a team!”

Mojer is grateful for the chance to compete, and has set lofty goals for himself. “I am grateful to NAOS for giving me the opportunity to be part of NAOS Esports and I’m also excited to be with everyone in the upcoming tournaments," he said.

"One of my dream as a pro player is to be part of the big stage. I know I'm just starting my journey in esports but one of my dreams is to be part of VCT and I am looking forward to when I reach that stage. I am willing to grow and do my best for a better outcome for the team!”

The two young spitfires will be joining NAOS mainstays Shaun ‘blurred’ Magsalang, Emmanuel ‘jEEE’ Buenavidez, Oscar ‘Kakarot’ Farin Jr.

jEEE had interesting sentiments about playing with NDG and Mojer.

“There is a feeling of both fear and excitement," he explained. “Fear because I do not know how we will perform as a group. However I think we have what it takes to be the best! Excitement because I can’t wait to compete and win tournament with the new roster.

"We will do our best to be a top tier team not just in Asia but in the world!”

Blurred, the NAOS designated sniper, wants the team to become as competitive as possible and is expecting a lot from the new recruits.

"I'm excited to meet them and share ideas for our team's success. My expectations are that they are very competitive and listen to any suggestions and opinions. As long as there is unity and understanding," he said.

Kakarot added, “I’m excited to play with our new roster, because I believe that the new players will bring extra firepower and I can't wait for our future games."

NAOS VALORANT has lofty goals and we can’t wait to see them perform in future tournaments and in VCT 2023.

