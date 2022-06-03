WATCH: We raid the NAOS bootcamp in a new series, Spin On Tour

LOCATED in Pasay, the NAOS Esports bootcamp offers state of the art facilities, including a professional studio, co-working spaces, a cafe, and an esports training facility.

Given all of these features, the NAOS bootcamp lives up to its name as a temple for gamers and content creators, honing the potential that they bring.

Spin.ph raided their bootcamp to learn everything we could about the daily happenings inside their bootcamp.

Want to see what's inside? Watch our video below, and chances are you'll start saying their signature catchphrase, "Sana os!"

