    Esports

    V33wise faces Nexplay EVOS in MPL S10 opening doubleheader

    by Carlos Pineda
    2 hours ago
    undefined

    THE 10th season of the Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines will commence on August 12, 2022 with two headline matchups.

    The first will showcase the two finalists, with Omega Esports and RSG Philippines getting an MPL/MSC rematch. Both teams feature virtually unchanged rosters.

    Right after is a battle between two of the most popular teams. Blacklist International and Nexplay EVOS will go head-to-head, with the matchup showcasing the return of the V33Wise tandem in a Moonton event since the M3 World Championships.

    OMG vs. RSG will start at 6:00 p.m., while BLCK vs. NXPE begins at 8:00 p.m.

    More exciting battles ahead

    The second and third days will likewise have some highly awaited fixtures.

    On August 13, Blacklist will face their heated foe Omega Esports in the 8:00 p.m. timeslot, while two up-and-coming teams in Onic Philippines and Bren Esports will clash against each other in the first matchup at 4:00 p.m. Nexplay will take on TNC Pro Team in the 6:00 p.m. sched.

    Then on August 14, ECHO PH can finally test if their roster changes have paid dividends as they go up against the Filipino Hedgehogs on 8:00 p.m. of the Sunday clashes.

    Other key faceoffs to watch? The much awaited battle between two dynasties, between Blacklist International and RSG Philippines will happen on September 4 (Week 4) and the final day on October 2 (Week 8).

    Then the questions on whether the ECHO PH superteam can handle the V33Wise tandem can finally reach a conclusion on August 28 (Week 3) and September 25 (Week 7).

    Meanwhile, the battle of two of the most popular teams in Nexplay EVOS and Omega Esports will happen on August 26 (Week 3) and September 23 (Week 7).

    With so many interesting storylines and clashes, the 10th season could be one for the ages.

    Full MPL-PH Season 10 Schedule

    Week 1

    Friday, August 12

    6:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. RSG PH

    8:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Nexplay EVOS

    Saturday, August 13

    4:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. Bren Esports

    6:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. TNC Pro Team

    8:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. Blacklist International

    Sunday, August 14

    6:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs. TNC Pro Team

    8:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Onic PH

    Week 2

    Friday, August 19

    6:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. TNC Pro Team

    8:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs. ECHO PH

    Saturday, August 20

    4:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

    6:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Omega Esports

    8:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Bren Esports

    Sunday, August 21

    6:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. RSG PH

    8:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. Omega Esports

    Week 3

    Friday, August 26

    6:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Onic PH

    8:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. Nexplay EVOS

    Saturday, August 27

    4:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. Bren Esports

    6:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. Onic PH

    8:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. ECHO PH

    Sunday, August 28

    6:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. RSG PH

    8:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Blacklist International

    Week 4

    Friday, September 2

    6:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs. Omega Esports

    8:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. Onic PH

    Saturday, September 3

    4:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. ECHO PH

    6:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. Bren Esports

    8:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. TNC Pro Team

    Sunday, September 4

    6:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

    8:00 p.m. -RSG PH vs. Blacklist International

    Week 5

    Friday, September 9

    6:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. RSG PH

    8:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Nexplay EVOS

    Saturday, September 10

    4:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. Bren Esports

    6:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. TNC Pro Team

    8:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. Blacklist International

    Sunday, September 11

    6:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs. TNC Pro Team

    8:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Onic PH

    Week 6

    Friday, September 16

    6:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. TNC Pro Team

    8:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs. ECHO PH

    Saturday, September 17

    4:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

    6:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Omega Esports

    8:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Bren Esports

    Sunday, September 18

    6:00 p.m. - Onic PH vs. RSG PH

    8:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. Omega Esports

    Week7

    Friday, September 23

    6:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. Onic PH

    8:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. Nexplay EVOS

    Saturday, September 24

    4:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. Bren Esports

    6:00 p.m. - Omega Esports vs. Onic PH

    8:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. ECHO PH

    Sunday, September 25

    6:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. RSG PH

    8:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Blacklist International

    Week 8

    Friday, September 30

    6:00 p.m. - Bren Esports vs. Omega Esports

    8:00 p.m. - TNC Pro Team vs. Onic PH

    Saturday, October 1

    4:00 p.m. - RSG PH vs. ECHO PH

    6:00 p.m. - Nexplay EVOS vs. Bren Esports

    8:00 p.m. - Blacklist International vs. TNC Pro Team

    Sunday, October 2

    6:00 p.m. - ECHO PH vs. Nexplay EVOS

    8:00 p.m. -RSG PH vs. Blacklist International

