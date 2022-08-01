MPL-PH to set up its own hall of fame, with 10 players to be inducted into its legends list

WITH NINE seasons in the bag, the Mobile Legends Professional League-Philippines has deemed it the right time to set up its own version of the hall of fame.

While fans would certainly have no shortage of names to choose from, these hall-of-famers will ultimately be narrowed down to just 10.

Ten athletes, from Season 1 onwards, will be selected to be “standard bearers that embody 10 seasons of MPL talent, greatness, and strength,” as MPL-PH marketing and business development specialist Maui Tang put it.

These ten players will form the first batch of inaugural inductees into the MPL-PH’s “Hall of Legends”. These ten players will be determined by a voting committee composed of active players, coaches, select members of ML developer Moonton, and members of the esports media.

How will MPL-PH Hall of Legends be selected?

During the Season 10 press conference, Tang told members of the media how they could qualify to be members of the voting committee, but he emphasized that there will be more ways to nominate legends that the league will announce later on.

“We will give stakeholders the voice to nominate the athletes they feel deserve to be counted as part of the top 10 legends of the MPL,” he said.

The Hall of Legends will be unveiled during a special ceremony in the S10 finals.

The MPL-PH Season 10, which will have a theme of “Lakas Na10 ‘To”, will kick off on August 12. The eight franchise teams will fight for their share of the $150,000 prize pool, or around P8.3 million.

