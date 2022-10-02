Blacklist gets that upper bracket slot, even as they stumble against RSG

TWO TEAMS aiming to reach the top seed went head-to-head for the second time in Season 10. With only 20 points and two games remaining, RSG PH were on a desperate push for the top spot. Meanwhile, Blacklist International had 25 points, and needed to win the remaining games to further secure their slot.

But RSG outlasted Blacklist with a 2-1 series win.

RSG now has 22 points while Blacklist secures 26 points. The Codebreakers have garnered the upper bracket slot, but for them to finally secure the number 1 seed, they need to sweep ECHO PH in their final game.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

RSG overwhelms Blacklist

RSG PH started Game 1 with a flawless 14-0 performance, an unexpected outcome against prime Blacklist International.

At the early stages of the game, the sidelaners from the Raiders was able to intimidate their foes, but it was in teamfights where RSG took centerstage.

With Dylan “Light” Catipon’s Chou, RSG was able to surprise the Codebreakers. He would lead the charge with his sudden conceal plays, and he even served as a strong counterattacking option as he stunned Kiel “Oheb” Soriano when he popped his Blazing Duet.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto’s Julian would also limit Blacklist’s aggression, while Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo charged to the backlines to zone out Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Oheb. Eman “EMANN” Sangco’s Karrie burst down the tanky threats from Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario’s Barats and Edward “Edward” Jay Dapadap’s Dyrroth.

Watch Now

Blacklist was left stunned, forcing them to concede Game 1.

While Game 2 saw the Raiders struggle to deal with Blacklist’s shield, sustain, and protection lineup, RSG PH bounced back in Game 3 as they went back to their roots.

With Light picking his signature Atlas, he was able to roam around the map with more assertion, allowing him to surprise OhMyV33nus’ Faramis.

And just like in Game 1, the Codebreakers struggled to deal with his over aggression from Light as well as the counterattacks from the Raiders. With the Valentina and Melissa picks, Blacklist was left to struggle in every teamfight.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.