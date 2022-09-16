A new 'Tzy' in town: KyleTzy's arrival reinvigorates KarlTzy

WITH MICHAEL “KyleTzy” Sayson making headlines in Season 10, he's definitely in the conversation for rookie of the season honors.

Even former Bren Esports player Mico “Coco” Sampang was left in awe with his Lancelot play. In one of his livestreams, the MPL legend said, “Grabe nga yon par! Sinayawan pre! China-chahan pre! Mga anak ni Karl yan!”

A Week 4 MVP award and a Lancelot masterclass in Week 5 have propelled Bren Esports to greater heights. Will S10 be the time when the Yellowjackets finally end their playoff drought after two seasons?

Another important question Is KyleTzy following the footsteps of former Bren prodigy Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno?

Both have similar IGNs, which KyleTzy revealed was inspired by the ECHO jungler in an interview with Mara Aquino.

“Si KarlTzy kase noong M2 idol na idol ko yung Lancelot niya," said Sayson. "E noong time na yun hindi pa ako masyadong kilala, Kyle pa yung IGN ko noon. So nilagay ko ng “Tzy” kase Lancelot main din ako.”

For Karl, having a young and talented player idolize him was a great feeling.

“Masarap sa pakiramdam kase idol nila ako tapos sobrang gagaling nila," said the now ECHO PH player.

But KyleTzy's arrival didn’t only inspire Karl as it likewise reinvigorated his fiery instincts.

KarlTzy wants to prove a point

When KyleTzy displayed his Lancelot skills in Weeks 4 and 5 against Omega Esports, Onic PH, and TNC, it signaled that a new Lancelot maestro was taking the scene by storm.

For Karl, seeing his rival execute his foes with the Blade of Roses was an added layer of motivation.

“Medyo nakaka-hype po kase may bago na raw 'Tzy' in town. Parang nagising bigla yung dugo ko, parang gusto ko rin mag-Lancelot. Kaya ko rin yun e!” he said in a press conference.

In fact, in their previous matchup that took place in Week 2 (where ECHO PH swept Bren Esports), KarlTzy’s competitive drive reached a different level.

During their match, he was playing mind games against his rival.

“Parang tinatakot, tini-TP-TP ko kase idol ako e. Utakan ko na lang.”

And we could expect more of that in their rematch in Week 6, where Karl can further test the mental fortitude of his rival. He did reveal that Kyle has the potential to perform like him, though he noticed some flaws in his playstyle.

“Yung previous game ko sa TNC medyo nakitaan ko yung sarili ko sa kanya, parang parehas kami,” said the M2 MVP.

But, of course, he also has some advice for the young gun. “Ipagpatuloy niya lang tapos galingan niya pa tapos huwag siyang matakot kase medyo napansin ko kanina medyo play safe siya.”

KarlTzy also had a message for his former coach.

“Duckeyyy maghanda ka na! Tatalunin ko ulit bata mo!”

Mentor versus protege. Just like how an aging Michael Jordan treated a young Kobe Bryant during the late 90s.

