Omega keeps playoff dreams alive, pushes Nexplay to brink of elimination

STAKES WERE high for Omega and Nexplay EVOS, with the MPL-PH playoffs looming nearby. But Coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos and the rest of Smart Omega ably dissected Nexplay's jungle, sending the Roaring Tigers near the bottom of the standings with a 2-0 sweep.

Omega denies H2wo’s jungle

There were instances in previous weeks where the Roaring Tigers struggled whenever their jungle was contained. This happened against RSG where Michael “MP The King” Endino was completely overwhelmed by Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto.

And it seems the same pattern repeated in Nexplay’s matchup against Omega. Only this time, it was John Paul “H2wo” Salonga who suffered.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Omega’s lineup in Game 1 was centered on extreme mobility which caused a lot of havoc on Nexplay’s jungle control. This was evident from the beginning of the match as H2wo was completely hampered.

With the mobility from Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui’s Paquito and the movement speed boost from Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog, Nexplay’s superstar jungler was left with no space to farm.

Continue reading below ↓

Though Nexplay responded with a long-distance barrage from Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon's Cecilion and Mariusz Villamero “DONUT” Tan’s Clint, they were targeted by Omega’s systematic approach. Renz Errol “Renzio” Cadua’s Phoveus and Raizen easily charged towards them, leaving no space for the Roaring Tigers to bounce back.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Then in Game 2, Omega again swarmed H2wo, led by the dynamic duo of Ch4knu and Raizen. Nexplay prayed desperately for a miracle, only for them to be denied by Kelra’s mobility with his Claude and Ch4knu’s Chou, giving Omega the crucial 2-0 win.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.