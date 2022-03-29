How Nexplay climbed out of their low point and snapped their losing streak

SINCE THEIR disqualification against ECHO PH, Nexplay EVOS felt like they were caught up in a landslide. If before, they were a team that brought a lot of creativity and unpredictability, their recent performances revealed the opposite.

With the Roaring Tigers' losses against the likes of RSG PH, Onic PH, and even the struggling Blacklist International, things could quickly turned bleak if they lost to the bottom seeded Bren Esports.

But they managed to finally climb out of their rut and dominate the M2 World Champions.

However, before they could regain their momentum, the team had to recover from the psychological blow they had suffered after their default against the Orcas.

“Last time na nag-open forum kami, pinagsalita ko isa’t isa. After noong default namin marami kaming talo,” recounted head coach John Michael “Zico” Dizon. “So nag-usap usap kaming lahat. May mga players na sabi nila na, iniisip nila yung talo nila sa ECHO, like sobrang naghanda kami doon tapos natalo kami nang walang laban.”

He continued: “So dala pa rin nila iyun hanggang sa mga next na naging laban namin. So yun yung feel ko kung bakit naging tuloy-tuloy yung talo namin, hindi pa clear yung mind nila.”

Addressing H2wo's low morale

But that wasn’t the only psychological toll that took place. Prior to their win against Bren, superstar jungler John Paul “H2wo” Salonga was heavily criticized by the community, as fans have tagged him as the primary reason as to why the team was on a slump.

This was further highlighted in that Game 1, Week 5 loss against RSG Philippines. Even though H2wo delivered a solid outing in a losing effort, fans constantly harassed him, shattering his confidence.

“Kase noong time na iyon against RSG, siya talaga yung nag-decide na magpa-sub kase down siya noong time lang na iyon, noong pagkatalo niya,” reflected Zico. “Kaya sabi niya, si MP na lang yung lalaro para sa kanya, kahit ayaw ko siyang palitan.”

Coach Zico was left with no choice but to respect H2wo’s decision.

“Nirespect ko na lang yung decision niya kase kapag nagtuloy-tuloy yan, tapos natalo mas lalo siyang mada-down.”

This led to a chat with Nexplay's star player.

“After naman nun kinausap ko siya. Sabi ko sa kanya, “Magtiwala ka sa sarili mo kase kung gaano yung tiwala ko sa iyo dapat ganun yung tiwala mo sa sarili mo kase kahit natatalo tayo ikaw pa rin yung gusto kong maglaro talaga.'”

His words motivated H2wo to the point that he delivered an inspired performance against Bren Esports.

His teammate Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse admitted that H2wo needed a break. “Ok din na nagpahinga siya, siguro hinanap niya muna yung sarili niya. Ngayon goods na goods yung confidence niya. Parang wala siyang pakialam sa mga nagba-bash sa kanya,” said Nexplay’s shotcaller.

