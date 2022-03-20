Yawi, KarlTzy heroics secure ECHO's 2-0 sweep over Omega

IN THEIR previous encounter, it was ECHO PH who schooled Omega Esports, as the latter couldn’t find any footing in the series.

They did it again on their rematch Sunday night, March 20, as ECHO PH once again swept their foes.

However, it was no easy task as the Orcas had to grind their way in Game 1. It was only in Game 2 where ECHO smoothly sailed from the tide brought by Omega all courtesy of their signature shock tactics.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

How ECHO dissected Omega

ECHO PH managed to secure a strong early lead all thanks to the surprise package from their abilities.

In Game 1, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera’s Chou-initiated fights lead to some counter-engagements from Frediemar “3MarTzy” Serafico’s Esmeralda and Frederick Benedict “Bennyqt” Gonzales’ Yu Zhong.

They even alternated, synergizing well with the damage output from Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno and Jankurt “Russel” Matira, which initially surprised Omega.

However, OMG managed to respond all thanks to the heroics from Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog and Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic. The former’s Jawhead was crucial in protecting Duane “Kelra” Pillas as well as eliminating key members from ECHO, while the latter had the damage outburst to eliminate foes.

Continue reading below ↓

Eventually the match became a back-and-forth seesaw until the dying minutes of the match, when Yawi stepped up to the plate for ECHO. He made crucial Way of the Dragon and knockup plays from the 24th minute onwards, sealing the Orcas their Game 1 win.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But Yawi’s heroics didn’t just last in Game 1 as he carried on with an impressive showing in Game 2. His movements from the early game suffocated Omega, most notably on the gold lane where Kelra had no space to gain any momentum.

Plus, his abilities perfectly meshed well with Bennyqt’s Ruby.

And the proper use of their abilities wasn’t just limited with their setups. It also put the finishing blow on Omega, with KarlTzy’s 14th minute Savage — the Orcas' coup de grace.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.