SDzyz outpaces Raizen as TNC prevails over Omega

IT WAS a crucial match for both squads in Day 1 of the MPL-PH S9's fifth week, with TNC Pro Team are hopeful to maintain their second place spot in the standings, while Omega Esports are in a desperate attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive.

And while both teams grinded their bones to secure the series win, it was the Phoenix who ended up rising as they survived against a resilient Omega squad with a 2-1 victory.

While Game 1 saw Omega prevail courtesy of the late game heroics from Duane “Kelra” Pillas, the next two games was a jungle and support masterclass from TNC.

How TNC managed to bounce back

One crucial element to their victory stemmed from their drafting prowess. Seeing that Omega was filled with a tanky lineup centered on Esmeralda and Grock, TNC selected a dynamic duo that could easily melt them in Game 2.

With Mark Genzon “Kramm” Sojero Rusiana’s Dyrroth and Robee Bryan “Yasuwo” Pormocille’s Karrie, Omega’s lineup struggled to charge forward.

Adding to Omega's woes were the setups from Ben Seloe “Benthings” Dizon Maglaque and Jomarie “Escalera” Delos Santos, which limited the movements from the support duo of Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog and Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic.

And while they struggled to look for solutions against Kelra in Game 1, they were able to address his impact, courtesy of Shemaiah Daniel “SDzyz” Chu’s Ling who served as a counter to his Beatrix. He even managed to outpace Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui while causing confusion on Omega’s ranks through his split pushing tactics.

Omega tried desperately to respond in Game 3, but once again, the same outcome. Ch4knu was able to unveil his signature Chou, but was immediately countered by Benthings’ Jawhead.

And just like in Game 2, SDzyz completely controlled the jungle, even attaining a 4,000 gold lead over his rival Raizen, stomping Omega’s comeback potential and giving TNC the series win.

