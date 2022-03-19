In redemption arc against former team, Exort secures RSG's sweep over Nexplay EVOS

TWO TEAMS filled with young and up-and-coming superstars were coming in at both ends of the spectrum.

While RSG PH came from a momentous victory over Onic PH in Week 4, Nexplay EVOS came fresh from controversy caused by the heavy traffic and flat tire incident.

But in the end, it was the Raiders who carried on with the victory with a convincing 2-0 sweep over the fan favorites.

A key to their victory? Discipline.

RSG PH discipline at its finest

If Season 8 saw RSG suffer from late game lapses due to their lack of discipline, this series proved that RSG has learned from their previous mishaps as they slowed down Nexplay’s late game prowess.

Game 1 was a masterclass from both Dylan “Light” Catipon and Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo. RSG harassed the entire map with Light’s Franco, successfully securing key pickoffs in the lanes.

But it wasn’t just in the early stages of the game that propelled RSG to prevail, as the former NXPE player's clutch hook shots on Jeff Lenjesson “S4gitnu” Subang limited any counterattacking opportunities and base defensive capabilities from the Roaring Tigers.

He wasn’t the only late game defensive threat. RSG patiently waited for Jeniel “YellyHaze” Bata-anon to pop his abilities before they engaged.

Then Nathzz would serve as a massive distraction, limiting the backline engagement from Nexplay, creating space for Eman “EMANN” Sangco and Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto to assault their foes.

Game 2 showed a different side of their systematic assaults.

Given the discipline from the Raiders, Nexplay inserted Michael “MP The King” Endino, with a cautious playstyle could be a surprise against their foes.

Unfortunately, he struggled to find a footing in this match as Demonkite kept on harassing him, limiting his potential at the latter stages of the game.

Exort exploded again, making two crucial plays to weaken Nexplay’s late game outburst. He forced MP The King to retreat, giving RSG the free Lord and he was able to overwhelm YellyHaze’s Lylia, a potential late game threat, ultimately sealing the 2-0 win.

