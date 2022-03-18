WATCH: How RSG PH neutralized the dreaded Johnson + Kadita combo

PRIOR to the matchup between RSG PH and Onic PH, Johnson and Kadita were considered a major threat in the leaguem, as the duo remained undefeated.

Until RSG PH showed everyone that there is a flaw that teams could capitalize on. Even when Onic adapted from their antics and lost all of their turrets, RSG managed to address the problems caused by this dreaded duo.

How did they do it? Let's dig deep.

WATCH: Video analysis on how RSG PH took down Johnson Kadita combo

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.