Flat tire and traffic issues plagued Nexplay EVOS, says official team statement

THE star-studded and heavily hyped matchup between Nexplay EVOS and ECHO PH was canceled as the former failed to arrive at the venue due to a series of unfortunate events.

This led to the Orcas securing an automatic 2-0 sweep over their foes.

In the end, Nexplay EVOS was forced to issue a public statement to discuss what happened during their travel to the MPL venue.

According to the statement, their service from experienced a flat tire.

“Our team left our bootcamp in Angeles City, Pampanga with the normal 4 hours allowance time from our match schedule,” it said. “On the way, the trip was delayed by a flat tire and it took around one hour before help came.”

But that wasn’t the only unfortunate circumstance that took place as the team soon became overwhelmed by unexpectedly heavy traffic.

“We continued to NLEX where we experienced an unexpected heavy traffic which led us to arriving much later than expected at the venue for our most awaited match with ECHO Philippines.”

Normally, the team would arrive in time with their usual setup, but the current traffic situation was something that was never in their favor.

“Our team usually arrives at the venue every game approximately two hours before our matches. As much as we would like to comply with the rule and guidelines of the league in terms of schedule, the unfavorable circumstances earlier were beyond our control.”

Nexplay apologizes to Mobile Legends community

In the end the team apologized to the league as well as the community.

“We sincerely apologize to the league operations of MPL Philippines, to the fans and supporters of Nexplay EVOS, as well as to the ML community who waited for our game. This is by no means an excuse for us and we would like you to know that we will always strive to deliver our best in every game.”

They even mentioned that they’ll do their best to avoid these unwanted incidents saying: “We will do our best to avoid these kinds of potential issues in the future. We are humbly asking for your utmost understanding.”

