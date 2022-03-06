Onic PH regains lost magic and secures crucial win over TNC

COMING INTO Season 9, Onic PH were hoping that they could maintain their momentum after securing consecutive runner-up finishes. However, the team is currently suffering a losing slump in MPL-PH Season 9.

But they regained their form with a 2-1 series win over TNC, a team's that fighting for its own resurgence in the league. And amid a strong Game 1 outing from the Phoenix, Onic managed to pull through in the remaining games.

The series was defined by Onic’s ultra-aggressive jungle invade on TNC.

Onic invades TNC’s jungle

During Game 1, Onic PH struggled to deal with Ben Seloe “Benthings” Maglaque’s Franco as he was constantly invading the Filipino Hedgehog’s jungle, limiting Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol.

This forced Onic to ban Franco in the remaining games, giving Kairi more breathing space. Eventually they gave the Phoenix a taste of their own medicine.

Since TNC lacked a strong defensive presence in the jungle, Onic capitalized on this gap and aggressively invaded TNC’s jungle in Game 2, forcing Shemaiah Daniel “SDzyz” Chu into a bind.

Due to the ruthless assaults from Allen Jedrc “Baloyskie” Baloy and Jaylord “Hatred” Gonzales, SDzyz was two levels below Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol.

To make matters worse, Gerald “Dlarskie” Trinchera was controlling the toplane with ease.

TNC conceded ground in crucial teamfights, but even when TNC made some adjustments by securing Selena and a jungle Paquito to amp up their Game 3 defense, Onic was still schooling them with the tandem of Baloyskie and Hatred.

This match was definitely Onic's time to bounce back.

A more disciplined mindset for Onic PH

During the post-match interview, Baloyskie explained why the team struggled in Game 1.

"Noong Game 1 kase parang lamang na kami eh pero parang wala kaming disiplina. Tapos nagusap-usap kami na kung gusto talaga natin manalo mag-ano kami sa disiplina," reflected the team's shotcaller.

And the team's discipline extends even with the way they behave against their foes. While their match against Omega saw Onic throw banter to their foes, their match against TNC was the opposite.

“Para sa akin may pagsisisi ako doon sa last game eh, kase sumabay kami sa pag-trash talk instead na magfocus sa game. Kung hindi kami nagpadala sa emosyon, sa amin yung series na yun," said Baloyskie.

Since the loss to Omega was a mental stinger for the Filipino Hedgehogs, Baloyskie made sure that his team could mentally bounce back.

"Una kinakausap ko sila tinitingnan ko kung ano yung response nila. Kung napansin ko bad mood sila, kakausapin ko, ipaparamdam ko na ka-team niya pa rin ako kahit natalo kami."

