Onic PH pioneer departs for Nexplay

BEFORE its acquisition by an Indonesian esports organization — back when the team was still known as Dream High Gaming — Carlo Giron was already there at Onic.

But one of the mainstays in Onic’s management side is leaving for a new position at Nexplay.

“Honestly, masaya naman ako sa Onic dahil sa mga players and coaching staff,” Giron told Spin.ph. “Kaso parang dead end na kasi sa current position ko as Head of Esports Development and wala ng growth.”

After almost three years with the organization since the heady days of Season 4, a rival esports organization reached out to him.

“Good thing may na-receive akong offer. l’ll start as Business Development Manager sa Nexplay,” confirmed Giron. “Looking forward sa kung ano mangyayare soon.”

He also hoped that, in his new role, he would witness a greater appreciation of the management side of the esports equation.

“Di kasi namin na-feel sa Onic yan e,” Giron added.

Giron is not the only management-side departure from Onic PH. Longtime front office veterans Milly Dolor and Arvin “Toriyama” Recio — who, like Giron, witnessed the team's evolution from Dream High to Onic — have also left the team.

In an hour-long video post, Toriyama promised that the three of them would appear in a vlog to explain their unexpected departure, but repeatedly emphasized, "Di kami pinaalis. Kusa kaming umalis."

Onic PH thanks Giron, Dolor, Toriyama

The team published a thank you post for the trio on its social media pages.

“To Toriyama, the never-ending energy you give off and the smile you put into each one of us. Wag ka magbago!

"To Carlo, one of the pioneers in ONIC, thank you for your unending support for the team from the very start! We'll surely miss your 'chika' with us!

"To Milly, the powerhouse of the organization, have never failed to impress each one of us. Despite any bad situation that comes in, you always have a Plan B. You have helped make ONIC a better place, whereas you showed how important the word 'family' is. You made sure everything is going through the way it should be,” said Onic PH.

